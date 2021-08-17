Adding padding: 8px 8px;

HTML & CSS
#1

I’m trying to do this and I can’t figure it out.

https://jsfiddle.net/dhxpmu26/

html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

body {
  background: #353198;
}

.outer {
  display: table;
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0 auto;
}

.tcell {
  display: table-cell;
  vertical-align: middle;
 
}

.play {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  fill: red;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  cursor: pointer;

}

.container {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  background: blue;
}

.video-wrapper {
  max-width: 720px;
  margin: auto;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
}

.ratio-keeper {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  width: 100%;
  margin: auto;
  }
  
.video-frame {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}

.hide {
  display: none;
}
#2

You don’t say where you want the padding but the outer and tcell look redundant in that code because you are placing the container in respect of the viewport.

If you want the container to be 8px from the edge then you would need to place it there.

.container {
  position: absolute;
  top: 8px;
  left: 8px;
  bottom: 8px;
  right: 8px;
  margin: auto;
  background: blue;
}

Obviously you can’t use height or width of 100% anymore because then that makes it wider than you want.

I don’t know why you are placing it absolutely anyway as you could have used the flex version I gave you years ago. You don’t need half that baggage that you brought from the other demos and the JS looks too complicated just to show one video. You don’t need to walk the dom to find it anymore as you just have the one item and could code it that way. And as I said you don’t need the outer or tcell divs anyway with flex. You can just put display:flex on the body and centre that one item easily.

#3

The padding is being given to the youtube video.

#4

In relation to what?

I believe I gave you the answer anyway.

#5

That’s how it works here:
https://jsfiddle.net/182tL0f5/

.tcell {
  display: table-cell;
  vertical-align: middle;
  padding: 8px 8px;
}

How is it able to work on that code but not this one?
https://jsfiddle.net/a38kwvbo/

How would it be possible for it to use padding?
padding: 8px 8px;

It works in the other code.

#6

Because you are not placing the container in relation to the viewport.

The position:relative parent is inside the tcell which has the padding. The absolute child is placed in relation to the position:relative parent and not the cell itself or the viewport.

You could achieve the same in your example but you’d need to change these properties to just this.

.outer {
  display: table;
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0 auto;
  width:100%;
}
.tcell {
  display: table-cell;
  vertical-align: middle;
   padding:8px;
}
.container {
  margin: auto;
  background: blue;
  position:relative;
}

That’s why I gave you a simpler alternative/

1 Like
#7

How ddo you get the blue background to cover the entire background?

https://jsfiddle.net/g6j59h03/1/

984×174 110 KB

#8

Put it on tcell not .container because container now starts 8px away from the edge.

#9

But then that changes the color that is behind the play image.

https://jsfiddle.net/n074Lbtf/

I only wanted to change the background behind the video, not the play image.

Would this need to be done via javascript?