Adding padding: 8px 8px;

You don’t say where you want the padding but the outer and tcell look redundant in that code because you are placing the container in respect of the viewport.

If you want the container to be 8px from the edge then you would need to place it there.

.container { position: absolute; top: 8px; left: 8px; bottom: 8px; right: 8px; margin: auto; background: blue; }

Obviously you can’t use height or width of 100% anymore because then that makes it wider than you want.

I don’t know why you are placing it absolutely anyway as you could have used the flex version I gave you years ago. You don’t need half that baggage that you brought from the other demos and the JS looks too complicated just to show one video. You don’t need to walk the dom to find it anymore as you just have the one item and could code it that way. And as I said you don’t need the outer or tcell divs anyway with flex. You can just put display:flex on the body and centre that one item easily.