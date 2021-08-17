Adding padding: 8px 8px;

I’m trying to do this and I can’t figure it out.
https://jsfiddle.net/dhxpmu26/
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
}
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.tcell {
display: table-cell;
vertical-align: middle;
}
.play {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
fill: red;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
cursor: pointer;
}
.container {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: blue;
}
.video-wrapper {
max-width: 720px;
margin: auto;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
width: 100%;
margin: auto;
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.hide {
display: none;
}