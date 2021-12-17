Adding objects to the background

asasass: asasass: I think transition: visibility 0s may be invalid

How many times do I have to say the same thing? It was invalid because you left the unit of the seconds. 0s not 0. If you use 0s you can see it’s valid in the web inspector because it’s not crossed out now.

Visibility doesn’t have a transition state. It’s either on and off so it won’t transition over time. However you can use it to trigger the instant action after a suitable delay - which is what the method was being used for.

You can see it here in the demo where after the width transition finishes the element gets hidden.

asasass: asasass: Why would opacity be used with hidden? opacity: 0 : you can not click on elements behind it. visibility: hidden : you can click on elements behind it.

Yes that is why you would use it but usually you would fade the opacity from 1 to zero and then you delay the visibility to be timed with the end of that transition so it can then hide it completely.