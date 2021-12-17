Adding objects to the background

With that exact image, I am able to do this, so can you.
I used a paint can to fill in the transparent parts.
I don’t know what you are showing me.
It looks like you’ve taken out the black in your paint package. What does that have to do with anything? I could rub the whole screen out in my paint package but would have nothing to do with the css.
There’s some vital piece of information I’m not understanding but it’s too late for it to sink in now. Back tomorrow
opacity was set to 0 before, maybe that was why.
This one is fixed: https://jsfiddle.net/Lrnj9mx0/
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 1;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
I am able to now color it in with nothing showing through.
This one is broken: https://jsfiddle.net/j7xbznph/
Black background is still see-through.
Maybe something else would work on this one, not sure.
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
animation: all 11s forwards;
}
@keyframes all {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
99% {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
}
}
Here are both of them side by side and I still can’t see a difference.
If I can’t see the problem I can’t help I’m afraid.
If you have set the opacity to zero in the keyframe then you would immediately need to turn it back to opacity:1 with another keyframe (If that was your problem which I can’t see).
I was able to reproduce the same thing on here. https://jsfiddle.net/fdnpa6z2/
This one has it set to 0:
opacity: 0;
.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 100s;
}
Tap 1 time on the screen.
Take an image, then color in the background with a paint can.
When set to 1: opacity: 1;
After I click the screen, take an image, black is not see-through.
Squares appear through the black.
opacity: 0;
It’s hard to see, you have to look very close to the screen.
Squares don’t appear through the black. opacity: 1;
not see-through
Sorry I am never going to do that. That’s not css or html.
Show me the problem in my screenshot in post #80 which contains according to you a good version and a bad version.
What is it that you can see with the naked eye that is different on those photos and then we may get closer to understanding what your problem is? Stop showing me pictures that you’ve painted on in your paint package as that has no meaning to me.
Tap on the screen 1 time here and then post an image of it:
I am seeing this: You can make out the squares in the black.
On this one I removed the middle. https://jsfiddle.net/j6ab02k9/
I can see the background through it.
On this one, all that is needed to be done is tap on the screen, and you should be able to see the black become transparent.
https://jsfiddle.net/485zr9xe/
I removed the animation stuff.
This is all that is added.
.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 100s;
}
css:
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/* background: #0a0a0a;*/
}
.ratio-keeper:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
height: 100%;
background: #0a0a0a;
}
.inner {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
}
.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 100s;
}
Nope.
Here’s the proof with both before and after.
What are you trying to do with that code anyway?
You know it’s broken don’t you?
This is not valid:
transition: visibility 0;
It should be 0s otherwise you’ll probably get a transition ‘all’ and all changed properties will wait for the 100s. There’s no point in delaying visibility:hidden if opacity:0 happens immediately either unless theres another reason for it.
After clicking the black the web inspector shows opacity: 1 still.
That’s weird.
This one works now, I forgot to add in the delay before. https://jsfiddle.net/6agxf2h9/
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
animation: all 11s forwards 100s;
}
@keyframes all {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
99% {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
}
}
I still can’t see a difference but as I said 50 posts ago."" If you change a property with keyframes using forwards then the only way to change it again is with another keyframe".
Where do I find opacity in dev tools? https://jsfiddle.net/e1jn30bc/
I’m trying to find this:
Click Inspect, click the fan html then click Computed at the top right panel (Styles, Computed Layout Event Listeners). You will probably have to click it again after you have clicked the black to see the changed rules.
How come yours says 1 and mine says 0?
opacity: 0;
My image here is see-through and yours isn’t.
https://jsfiddle.net/qdhu6axf/
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 100s;
}
You see where the inspector crosses the line out. That’s broken code. The opacity:0 will only be implemented after the 100s delay because you have not said what is to be transitioned so everything is transitioned. You need to click the computed panel as I explained above and not the styles panel to see what the actual computed styles is.. Look at my screenshot the word "Computed’ is underlined.
I have mentioned the broken code about 4 times now (and corrected it) but you keep glossing over it and referring to you black background that no one can see through except you. It may be that you have better eyes and a better monitor than me.
FWIW, I can detect no trace of transparency, either.