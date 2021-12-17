Adding objects to the background

Click on the exit button 2 times.
On the 2nd time, you will see black is transparent.
I was also able to reproduce it outside of code playgrounds inside an .html page
I have no idea what is causing it to become see-through
https://jsfiddle.net/3vorq6ds/
https://jsitor.com/RowHBoiTd
I want to remove the transparency from the black.
I know that with this removed:
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 5.9s;
}
or this removed:
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
animation:all 11s forwards;
}
@keyframes all {
0%{opacity:1;}
99%{visibility:hidden;opacity:1;}
100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}
}
The black is no-longer see-through.
What is causing it to become see-through, I have no idea.