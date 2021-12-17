Adding objects to the background

HTML & CSS
#65

I don’t really know what that does.

The only place I can see that the class isOpen is added is to the element called .outer that holds all the page content and there is only one of them. Why is it called a button?

Unless I’ve missed where they are of course.

#66

If I test this with my new css then you don’t seem to need these commented out sections.

/*
  function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
    const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);

    function hideButton(button) {
      button.classList.add("isOpen");
    }
    allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
  }
*/
  function resetPage() {
    resetBackground("body");
    //resetButtons(".outer");
  }

I can only assume that you had planned for multiple outers and if that is the case you may need to keep that code in place and use that isOpen class as before. If not then you don’t need it.

Only you can answer that,

#67

No, I don’t think I would want multiple outers, that makes no sense.

The code works normally now with isOpened removed from the javascript.

#68

I want to keep .fadingOut at 11.3s

So, I think I will do this to achieve that. https://jsfiddle.net/yan9rb10/

That should be fine, right?

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 11s;
}
#69

How come it is see-through before opacity starts?

It happens after the exit button is clicked.

May need to click a 2nd exit button.

https://jsfiddle.net/u2ofj7Lp/

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 5.9s;
}

After the delay ends, everything should disappear right away.

Not, while the delay is occurring.

It’s only occurring with this one: .fadingOut .curtain::before

How would that be adjusted, or fixed?

I was able to paint in the lines with color if you can’t see that.

#70

You can’t change a property that has been changed with a keyframe previously that has used the forwards value.

I’m not really sure what you are doing but you’d need keyframes to reinstate that property.

e.g.

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
 animation:all 11s forwards;
}

@keyframes all {
  0%{opacity:1;}
  99%{visibility:hidden;opacity:1;}
  100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}
}

Not sure if that’s what you meant though

#71

That did not work in the code. https://jsfiddle.net/3vorq6ds/

May need to click a 2nd exit button to be able to see through the black.

Can that see-through be removed?

Maybe that can’t be removed, I am not sure.

It seems like the same thing happens with both transition and animation.

There’s no difference.

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
 animation:all 11s forwards;
}

@keyframes all {
  0%{opacity:1;}
  99%{visibility:hidden;opacity:1;}
  100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}
}

You can still see through to the background through the black.

708×189 16.9 KB

I was able to paint in the background.

708×189 17 KB

The fan is see-through all it seems.

#72

Actually I don’t understand what you want.

I can’t see through the black. It’s just black.

Screenshot 2021-12-16 at 21.02.41
Screenshot 2021-12-16 at 21.02.41

Do you mean you want the black to be transparent?

I guess I don’t understand what you mean. Those pictures you sent don’t seem to relate to anything I can see.

#73

Click on the exit button 2 times.

On the 2nd time, you will see black is transparent.

I was also able to reproduce it outside of code playgrounds inside an .html page

I have no idea what is causing it to become see-through

https://jsfiddle.net/3vorq6ds/

https://jsitor.com/RowHBoiTd

I want to remove the transparency from the black.

I know that with this removed:

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 5.9s;
}

or this removed:

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
 animation:all 11s forwards;
}

@keyframes all {
  0%{opacity:1;}
  99%{visibility:hidden;opacity:1;}
  100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}
}

The black is no-longer see-through.

What is causing it to become see-through, I have no idea.

#74

I still can’t see what you mean.

That last picture you posted doesn’t look transparent to me and is the same as what I see.

#75

With that exact image, I am able to do this, so can you.

I used a paint can to fill in the transparent parts.

717×501 41.4 KB

#76

I don’t know what you are showing me. :slight_smile:

It looks like you’ve taken out the black in your paint package. What does that have to do with anything? I could rub the whole screen out in my paint package but would have nothing to do with the css.

There’s some vital piece of information I’m not understanding but it’s too late for it to sink in now. Back tomorrow :slight_smile:

#79

opacity was set to 0 before, maybe that was why.

This one is fixed: https://jsfiddle.net/Lrnj9mx0/

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 1;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 11s;
}

I am able to now color it in with nothing showing through.

This one is broken: https://jsfiddle.net/j7xbznph/

Black background is still see-through.

Maybe something else would work on this one, not sure.

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
  animation: all 11s forwards;
}

@keyframes all {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  99% {
    visibility: hidden;
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0;
    visibility: hidden;
  }
}
#80

Here are both of them side by side and I still can’t see a difference.

Screenshot 2021-12-17 at 09.50.52
Screenshot 2021-12-17 at 09.50.52

If I can’t see the problem I can’t help I’m afraid.

If you have set the opacity to zero in the keyframe then you would immediately need to turn it back to opacity:1 with another keyframe (If that was your problem which I can’t see).

#81

I was able to reproduce the same thing on here. https://jsfiddle.net/fdnpa6z2/

This one has it set to 0: opacity: 0;

.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 100s;
}

Tap 1 time on the screen.

Take an image, then color in the background with a paint can.

998×421 30.9 KB

When set to 1: opacity: 1;

After I click the screen, take an image, black is not see-through.

943×406 27.3 KB

#82

Squares appear through the black. opacity: 0;

It’s hard to see, you have to look very close to the screen.

696×408 14.6 KB

Squares don’t appear through the black. opacity: 1;

not see-through

#83

Sorry I am never going to do that. That’s not css or html.

Show me the problem in my screenshot in post #80 which contains according to you a good version and a bad version.

What is it that you can see with the naked eye that is different on those photos and then we may get closer to understanding what your problem is? Stop showing me pictures that you’ve painted on in your paint package as that has no meaning to me.

#84

Tap on the screen 1 time here and then post an image of it:

https://jsfiddle.net/fdnpa6z2/

#85

Screenshot 2021-12-17 at 11.21.02
Screenshot 2021-12-17 at 11.21.02

#86

I am seeing this: You can make out the squares in the black.