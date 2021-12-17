Adding objects to the background

You are adding showOnExit and fadingOut to the same element at the same time and removing them at the same time. Therefore one of them is redundant as it can all be done with the one class.

Also you add bg1 to the body and the isOpen to outer and they both get added and removed at the same time so isOpen looks redundant to me also unless you plan on having many outers.

Your timing is a bit out also as I see flash of everything just before the blue appears again.