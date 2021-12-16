Adding objects to the background

HTML & CSS
I thought about doing it this way if you think that is fine.

Only having .fadingOut placed on this one. https://jsfiddle.net/d7v1jtfx/1/

.fadingOut .isOpen {
  animation: fadingOut 1s;
  animation-delay: 11.3s;
}

@keyframes fadingOut {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

The rest use a different name.

.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.showOnExit .exit::before,
.showOnExit .exit::after {
  background: green;
}

.showOnExit .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1-close 8s ease forwards;
  transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  animation-delay: 3.3s;
}

.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards;
  transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  animation-delay: 3.3s;
}

javascript:

 function fadeReset() {
    body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
    body.classList.remove("showOnExit");
    resetBackground("body");
    resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
    showAllButtons(".hide");
    resetButtons(".outer");
  }

  function resetPage() {
    body.classList.add("fadingOut");
    body.classList.add("showOnExit");
  }
You are adding showOnExit and fadingOut to the same element at the same time and removing them at the same time. Therefore one of them is redundant as it can all be done with the one class.

Also you add bg1 to the body and the isOpen to outer and they both get added and removed at the same time so isOpen looks redundant to me also unless you plan on having many outers.

Your timing is a bit out also as I see flash of everything just before the blue appears again.

What flash do you see, because I am not seeing it?

I think you mean you are seeing the flicker of the fan when the windows are fully closed.

I keep trying to move the numbers up a tiny bit every time I see it.

You are saying .isOpen can be removed, won’t that break the code?

Also, how do I fade out the fan, before the curtain closes fully?

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/hafrnw5j/

.showOnExit .fan svg {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  width: 70%;
  height: 70%;
  margin: auto;
  animation: fan-spin 2.5s ease 0.8s forwards;
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 11.2s;
}

@keyframes fan-spin {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
  }

  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}

If I am able to add this to the fan, how do I also add it to the cross?

https://jsfiddle.net/hafrnw5j/1/

.showOnExit .fence{
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 5.2s;
}
Yes it’s the flash of the fan but I couldn’t time my screenshot but you can just see the fan starting to fade back in.

Screenshot 2021-12-16 at 16.14.56

Only seems to happen first time (on refresh).

It doesn’t seem to happen on your newer version so you must hve corrected it.

https://jsfiddle.net/hafrnw5j/

When you said,

isOpen looks redundant

What did you mean by that?

It’s not needed in the code?

I am saying that isOpen can be removed and showonexit can be removed from the css and the js and use .bg1 and ,fadingOut instead.

e.g.

/*.showOnExit .exit */
.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

Whole css:

.play1 {
  --color-a: blue;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: red;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play2 {
  --color-a: purple;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: purple;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play3 {
  --color-a: green;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: green;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play4 {
  --color-a: orange;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: orange;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play5 {
  --color-a: yellow;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: yellow;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play6 {
  --color-a: blue;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: orange;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play7 {
  --color-a: red;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: green;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play8 {
  --color-a: white;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: white;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play9 {
  --color-a: red;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: red;
  --color-d: black;
}


html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

body {
  background: #353198;
  /*  animation: fadeInBody1 0s ease forwards;*/
}

/*@keyframes fadeInBody1 {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}*/

/*body.*/
.initial-fade {
  animation: initial-fade 500ms ease forwards;
}

@keyframes initial-fade {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.initial-fade,
.showOnExit {
  cursor: default;
}

.initial-fade .cover,
.initial-fade .cover * {
  pointer-events: none !important;
}


.container {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  position: relative;
  /*z-index: 2;*/
}

.container.active {
  flex: 1 0 0;
}

/*body.*/
.bg1 {
  animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 0s;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeInBody {
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

/*body.*/
.bg1 .with-curtain:before {

  content: "";
  position: fixed;
  /*z-index: 1;*/
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  background-size: 165px 165px;
  background-image:
    linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 10px, #0000 10px 160px, var(--color-b) 160px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 10px, #0000 10px 160px, var(--color-b) 160px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 15px, #0000 15px 155px, var(--color-c) 155px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 15px, #0000 15px 155px, var(--color-c) 155px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 20px, #0000 20px 150px, var(--color-d) 150px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 20px, #0000 20px 150px, var(--color-d) 150px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 25px, #0000 25px 145px, var(--color-a) 145px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 25px, #0000 25px 145px, var(--color-a) 145px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 30px, #0000 30px 140px, var(--color-b) 140px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 30px, #0000 30px 140px, var(--color-b) 140px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 35px, #0000 35px 135px, var(--color-c) 135px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 35px, #0000 35px 135px, var(--color-c) 135px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 40px, #0000 40px 130px, var(--color-d) 130px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 40px, #0000 40px 130px, var(--color-d) 130px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 45px, #0000 45px 125px, var(--color-a) 125px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 45px, #0000 45px 125px, var(--color-a) 125px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 50px, #0000 50px 120px, var(--color-b) 120px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 50px, #0000 50px 120px, var(--color-b) 120px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 55px, #0000 55px 115px, var(--color-c) 115px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 55px, #0000 55px 115px, var(--color-c) 115px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 60px, #0000 60px 110px, var(--color-d) 110px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 60px, #0000 60px 110px, var(--color-d) 110px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 65px, #0000 65px 105px, var(--color-a) 105px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 65px, #0000 65px 105px, var(--color-a) 105px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b)70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 80px, #0000 80px 90px, var(--color-d) 90px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 80px, #0000 80px 90px, var(--color-d) 90px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-a), var(--color-a));
}

.outer {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  min-height: 100%;
  margin: auto;
  justify-content: center;
  align-content: center;
  width: 290px;
  gap: 10px;
  animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeInButtons {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

/*.outer.isOpen */
.bg1 .outer{
  /*display: flex;*/
  width: auto;
  /*align-content: stretch;*/
}

 /*.fadingOut .isOpen*/
  .fadingOut .outer{
  animation: fadingOut 1s ease;
  animation-delay: 11.3s;
}

@keyframes fadingOut {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.inner-container {
  display: none;
}

/* when container is active hide the cssPlay and show the inner container*/
.container.active .cover {
  display: none;
}

.container.active .inner-container {
  display: flex;
}

.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
  display: block;
}

.cover {
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  position: relative;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: 9px solid blue;
  background: transparent;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}

.cover::before {
  content: "";
  width: 0;
  height: 0;
  border-top: 20px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 20px solid transparent;
  border-left: 27px solid blue;
  transform: translateX(4px);
}

.cover:hover {
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5);
}

.cover:focus {
  outline: 0;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}

.played {
  border-color: green;
}

.played::before {
  border-left-color: green;
}

.curtain {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 640px;
  /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
  border: 11px solid black;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: orange green orange green;
  position: relative;
}

.curtain::before {
  content: '';
  position: absolute;
  top: -2px;
  left: -2px;
  right: -2px;
  bottom: -2px;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
  border: 1px solid;
  border-color: orange green orange green;
 }
 
.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  outline: 1px solid red;
}

.fence {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  background-image: linear-gradient(45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px),
    linear-gradient(-45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px);
  background-size: 10px 10px;
  filter: drop-shadow(0 0 5px #000);
  clip-path: circle(25% at center);
}

/*.showOnExit .fence::before*/
.fadingOut .fence::before{
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  animation: fade 8s linear;
}

@keyframes fade {
  0% {
    opacity: 0.9;

  }

  50% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0.9;
  }
}

.fence > div {
  position: absolute;
  /*top: 0;*/
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  /*width: 100%;*/
  height: 0.556%;
  /*height: 2px;*/
  background: green;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
  top: 10%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
  top: 20%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
  top: 30%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
  top: 40%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
  top: 50%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
  top: 60%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
  top: 70%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
  top: 80%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
  top: 90%;
}

/*.showOnExit .fan svg */
.fadingOut .fan svg {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  width: 70%;
  height: 70%;
  margin: auto;
  animation: fan-spin 2.5s ease 0.8s forwards;
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 11.2s;
}

@keyframes fan-spin {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
  }

  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}

 .fadeOutSooner .fan2 svg{
  animation: fadeOutSooner 1s ease;
   animation-delay: 22.2s;
}

@keyframes fadeOutSooner {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
  100% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

}

.cross::before,
.cross::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  background: blue;
}

.cross::before
/*horizontal*/
  {
  /*width: 100%;*/
  /*height: 10px;*/
  height: 2.778%;
 clip-path: circle(29% at center);
}

.cross::after
/*vertical*/
  {
  /*width: 10px;*/
  width: 1.563%;
  /*height: 100%;*/
  clip-path: circle(51% at center);
}

/*.showOnExit .off */
.fadingOut .off {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  margin: auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 17% 32%, white, black 0.00085px);
  animation-name: tv-static, shutdown;
  animation-duration: 1s, 1s;
  animation-delay: 0s, 1s;
  animation-fill-mode: forwards;
}

@keyframes tv-static {
  from {
    background-size: 100% 100%;
  }

  to {
    background-size: 200% 200%;
  }
}

@keyframes shutdown {
  68% {
    width: 100%;
    height: 1px;
  }

  99% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 1px;
  }

  100% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 0px;
  }
}

.video-frame {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}

iframe {
  user-select: none;
}

.panel-left,
.panel-right {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: calc(50% + 1px);
  /* rounding error fix */
  top: 0%;
  transition: all ease 10s;

  /*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: center;*/
  overflow: hidden;
}

.panel-left {
  left: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}

.panel-right {
  right: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
  background-size: auto;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: 0 0;
}

.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain3 .panel-left::before,
.curtain3 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain4 .panel-left::before,
.curtain4 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain5 .panel-left::before,
.curtain5 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain6 .panel-left::before,
.curtain6 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain7 .panel-left::before,
.curtain7 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain8 .panel-left::before,
.curtain8 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain9 .panel-left::before,
.curtain9 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.panel-right::before {
  left: -100%;
}

.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}

@keyframes curtain1-open {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  }
}

.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation: curtain2-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}

@keyframes curtain2-open {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  }
}

/*.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-left */
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1-close 8s ease forwards;
  transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  animation-delay: 3.3s;
}

@keyframes curtain1-close {
  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

/*.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-right*/
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right{
  animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards;
  transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  animation-delay: 3.3s;
}

@keyframes curtain2-close {
  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

.exit {
  position: absolute;
  top: auto;
  bottom: -47px;
  margin: auto;
  right: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 47px;
  height: 47px;
  cursor: pointer;
  background: black;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 5px solid red;
  animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards;
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

.exit::before,
.exit::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 100%;
  height: 5px;
  background: red;
  transform: rotate(45deg);
  transition: all 1s ease;
}

.exit::after {
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
/*
.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.showOnExit .exit::before,
.showOnExit .exit::after {
  background: green;
}
*/

.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.fadingOut .exit::before,
.fadingOut .exit::after {
  background: green;
}

/*.showOnExit .exit */
.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

@keyframes fadeOutExit {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.hide {
  display: none;
}
What happens with this then?

Gets deleted?

  function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
    const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);

    function hideButton(button) {
      button.classList.add("isOpen");
    }
    allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
  }

  function resetPage() {
    resetBackground("body");
    resetButtons(".outer");
  }
I don’t really know what that does.

The only place I can see that the class isOpen is added is to the element called .outer that holds all the page content and there is only one of them. Why is it called a button?

Unless I’ve missed where they are of course.

If I test this with my new css then you don’t seem to need these commented out sections.

/*
  function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
    const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);

    function hideButton(button) {
      button.classList.add("isOpen");
    }
    allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
  }
*/
  function resetPage() {
    resetBackground("body");
    //resetButtons(".outer");
  }

I can only assume that you had planned for multiple outers and if that is the case you may need to keep that code in place and use that isOpen class as before. If not then you don’t need it.

Only you can answer that,

No, I don’t think I would want multiple outers, that makes no sense.

The code works normally now with isOpened removed from the javascript.

I want to keep .fadingOut at 11.3s

So, I think I will do this to achieve that. https://jsfiddle.net/yan9rb10/

That should be fine, right?

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 11s;
}
How come it is see-through before opacity starts?

It happens after the exit button is clicked.

May need to click a 2nd exit button.

https://jsfiddle.net/u2ofj7Lp/

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 5.9s;
}

After the delay ends, everything should disappear right away.

Not, while the delay is occurring.

It’s only occurring with this one: .fadingOut .curtain::before

How would that be adjusted, or fixed?

I was able to paint in the lines with color if you can’t see that.

You can’t change a property that has been changed with a keyframe previously that has used the forwards value.

I’m not really sure what you are doing but you’d need keyframes to reinstate that property.

e.g.

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
 animation:all 11s forwards;
}

@keyframes all {
  0%{opacity:1;}
  99%{visibility:hidden;opacity:1;}
  100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}
}

Not sure if that’s what you meant though

That did not work in the code. https://jsfiddle.net/3vorq6ds/

May need to click a 2nd exit button to be able to see through the black.

Can that see-through be removed?

Maybe that can’t be removed, I am not sure.

It seems like the same thing happens with both transition and animation.

There’s no difference.

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
 animation:all 11s forwards;
}

@keyframes all {
  0%{opacity:1;}
  99%{visibility:hidden;opacity:1;}
  100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}
}

You can still see through to the background through the black.

708×189 16.9 KB

I was able to paint in the background.

708×189 17 KB

The fan is see-through all it seems.

Actually I don’t understand what you want.

I can’t see through the black. It’s just black.

Screenshot 2021-12-16 at 21.02.41
Screenshot 2021-12-16 at 21.02.411438×966 65.7 KB

Do you mean you want the black to be transparent?

I guess I don’t understand what you mean. Those pictures you sent don’t seem to relate to anything I can see.

#73

Click on the exit button 2 times.

On the 2nd time, you will see black is transparent.

I was also able to reproduce it outside of code playgrounds inside an .html page

I have no idea what is causing it to become see-through

https://jsfiddle.net/3vorq6ds/

https://jsitor.com/RowHBoiTd

I want to remove the transparency from the black.

I know that with this removed:

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 5.9s;
}

or this removed:

.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
 animation:all 11s forwards;
}

@keyframes all {
  0%{opacity:1;}
  99%{visibility:hidden;opacity:1;}
  100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}
}

The black is no-longer see-through.

What is causing it to become see-through, I have no idea.

I still can’t see what you mean.

That last picture you posted doesn’t look transparent to me and is the same as what I see.

#75

With that exact image, I am able to do this, so can you.

I used a paint can to fill in the transparent parts.

717×501 41.4 KB

#76

I don’t know what you are showing me. :slight_smile:

It looks like you’ve taken out the black in your paint package. What does that have to do with anything? I could rub the whole screen out in my paint package but would have nothing to do with the css.

There’s some vital piece of information I’m not understanding but it’s too late for it to sink in now. Back tomorrow :slight_smile:

How are you looking at the image? post #73

If you are standing up looking close into your monitor screen, looking up and down.

If you have your face up against the screen you can see it.