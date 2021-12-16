Adding objects to the background

It’s already fixed.
An outline doesn’t form part of the elements width or height. It’s just an outline which lies outside the elements dimensions. Its also been moved further away using the outline-offset because you wanted it on top of something else. It plays no part in the size of the ratio-keeper. You could move it another 20 pixels away but it won’t change the size of the ratio keeper.
We just seem to be going around in circles about some not existent pixels.
The crux of the matter is that the radial gradient gave you a 1px transparent gap that you didn’t like (and no one else in the world would notice) therefore things were moved around to cover the gap. in the end it doesn’t change the size of the ratio keeper so is not an issue. The only thing that broke the ratio keeper was you adding a border to it in the first place.
Dev tools tells me 640 x 360 also. https://jsfiddle.net/e7gcvk2x/1/
But now measure it manually.
It’s actually: 642 x 362
How would that be fixed or adjusted?
I think I found the issue: https://jsfiddle.net/a8rowb6x/
I added: background: blue;
The blue is 640 x 360.
How would I remove that gap?
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
outline: 1px solid red;
outline-offset: 1px;
background: blue;
}
I found a solution, I think. https://jsfiddle.net/hf8arokq/
640 x 360
The gap is now filled in.
I was trying to figure out a way to fill in the empty gap area and this is what I came up with, or what I stumbled upon trying different things.
Added:
outline: 1px solid red;
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
outline: 1px solid red;
}
Added:
border: 1px solid;
border-color: orange green orange green;
.curtain::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
border: 1px solid;
border-color: orange green orange green;
}
How it looked before:
For this I added display none to the iframe, so no video will be shown here. https://jsfiddle.net/jonpsr5u/2/
Does it make sense to have all of this hidden until the exit button is clicked.
And then, after the exit button is clicked, have all of this stuff appear?
.
fadingOut .curtain::before {
.fadingOut .fence
.fadingOut .fence > div {
.fadingOut .fan svg
.fadingOut .cross::before,
.fadingOut .cross::after
When the video is on the screen, it’s empty behind it seen here:
After the exit button is clicked, then all of this appears.
Maybe that is too much stuff all loading at 1 time and makes no logical sense to do.
You are better off having it there from the start otherwise when you click the button the screen has to be repainted with the new backgrounds.
Its probably negligible if there are no resources to load but when you are using things like gradients and filters then they take some time to paint and you may see a flash if you do it all at once rather than in the background when the page loads.
I thought about doing it this way if you think that is fine.
Only having
.fadingOut placed on this one. https://jsfiddle.net/d7v1jtfx/1/
.fadingOut .isOpen {
animation: fadingOut 1s;
animation-delay: 11.3s;
}
@keyframes fadingOut {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
}
}
The rest use a different name.
.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.showOnExit .exit::before,
.showOnExit .exit::after {
background: green;
}
.showOnExit .exit {
animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 1;
}
.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-close 8s ease forwards;
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
animation-delay: 3.3s;
}
.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards;
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
animation-delay: 3.3s;
}
javascript:
function fadeReset() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
body.classList.remove("showOnExit");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
function resetPage() {
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
body.classList.add("showOnExit");
}
You are adding showOnExit and fadingOut to the same element at the same time and removing them at the same time. Therefore one of them is redundant as it can all be done with the one class.
Also you add bg1 to the body and the isOpen to outer and they both get added and removed at the same time so isOpen looks redundant to me also unless you plan on having many outers.
Your timing is a bit out also as I see flash of everything just before the blue appears again.
What flash do you see, because I am not seeing it?
I think you mean you are seeing the flicker of the fan when the windows are fully closed.
I keep trying to move the numbers up a tiny bit every time I see it.
You are saying .isOpen can be removed, won’t that break the code?
Also, how do I fade out the fan, before the curtain closes fully?
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/hafrnw5j/
.showOnExit .fan svg {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
width: 70%;
height: 70%;
margin: auto;
animation: fan-spin 2.5s ease 0.8s forwards;
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 11.2s;
}
@keyframes fan-spin {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
If I am able to add this to the fan, how do I also add it to the cross?
https://jsfiddle.net/hafrnw5j/1/
.showOnExit .fence{
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 5.2s;
}
Yes it’s the flash of the fan but I couldn’t time my screenshot but you can just see the fan starting to fade back in.
Only seems to happen first time (on refresh).
It doesn’t seem to happen on your newer version so you must hve corrected it.
When you said,
isOpen looks redundant
What did you mean by that?
It’s not needed in the code?
I am saying that isOpen can be removed and showonexit can be removed from the css and the js and use .bg1 and ,fadingOut instead.
e.g.
/*.showOnExit .exit */
.fadingOut .exit {
animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 1;
}
Whole css:
.play1 {
--color-a: blue;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: red;
--color-d: black;
}
.play2 {
--color-a: purple;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: purple;
--color-d: black;
}
.play3 {
--color-a: green;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: green;
--color-d: black;
}
.play4 {
--color-a: orange;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: orange;
--color-d: black;
}
.play5 {
--color-a: yellow;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: yellow;
--color-d: black;
}
.play6 {
--color-a: blue;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: orange;
--color-d: black;
}
.play7 {
--color-a: red;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: green;
--color-d: black;
}
.play8 {
--color-a: white;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: white;
--color-d: black;
}
.play9 {
--color-a: red;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: red;
--color-d: black;
}
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
/* animation: fadeInBody1 0s ease forwards;*/
}
/*@keyframes fadeInBody1 {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}*/
/*body.*/
.initial-fade {
animation: initial-fade 500ms ease forwards;
}
@keyframes initial-fade {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.initial-fade,
.showOnExit {
cursor: default;
}
.initial-fade .cover,
.initial-fade .cover * {
pointer-events: none !important;
}
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
position: relative;
/*z-index: 2;*/
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
}
/*body.*/
.bg1 {
animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
animation-delay: 0s;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes fadeInBody {
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
/*body.*/
.bg1 .with-curtain:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image:
linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 10px, #0000 10px 160px, var(--color-b) 160px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 10px, #0000 10px 160px, var(--color-b) 160px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 15px, #0000 15px 155px, var(--color-c) 155px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 15px, #0000 15px 155px, var(--color-c) 155px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 20px, #0000 20px 150px, var(--color-d) 150px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 20px, #0000 20px 150px, var(--color-d) 150px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 25px, #0000 25px 145px, var(--color-a) 145px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 25px, #0000 25px 145px, var(--color-a) 145px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 30px, #0000 30px 140px, var(--color-b) 140px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 30px, #0000 30px 140px, var(--color-b) 140px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 35px, #0000 35px 135px, var(--color-c) 135px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 35px, #0000 35px 135px, var(--color-c) 135px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 40px, #0000 40px 130px, var(--color-d) 130px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 40px, #0000 40px 130px, var(--color-d) 130px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 45px, #0000 45px 125px, var(--color-a) 125px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 45px, #0000 45px 125px, var(--color-a) 125px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 50px, #0000 50px 120px, var(--color-b) 120px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 50px, #0000 50px 120px, var(--color-b) 120px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 55px, #0000 55px 115px, var(--color-c) 115px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 55px, #0000 55px 115px, var(--color-c) 115px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 60px, #0000 60px 110px, var(--color-d) 110px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 60px, #0000 60px 110px, var(--color-d) 110px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 65px, #0000 65px 105px, var(--color-a) 105px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 65px, #0000 65px 105px, var(--color-a) 105px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b)70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 80px, #0000 80px 90px, var(--color-d) 90px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 80px, #0000 80px 90px, var(--color-d) 90px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-a), var(--color-a));
}
.outer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
width: 290px;
gap: 10px;
animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeInButtons {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
/*.outer.isOpen */
.bg1 .outer{
/*display: flex;*/
width: auto;
/*align-content: stretch;*/
}
/*.fadingOut .isOpen*/
.fadingOut .outer{
animation: fadingOut 1s ease;
animation-delay: 11.3s;
}
@keyframes fadingOut {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.inner-container {
display: none;
}
/* when container is active hide the cssPlay and show the inner container*/
.container.active .cover {
display: none;
}
.container.active .inner-container {
display: flex;
}
.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
display: block;
}
.cover {
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
position: relative;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
border: 9px solid blue;
background: transparent;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.cover::before {
content: "";
width: 0;
height: 0;
border-top: 20px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 20px solid transparent;
border-left: 27px solid blue;
transform: translateX(4px);
}
.cover:hover {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5);
}
.cover:focus {
outline: 0;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
.played {
border-color: green;
}
.played::before {
border-left-color: green;
}
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 640px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 11px solid black;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: orange green orange green;
position: relative;
}
.curtain::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
border: 1px solid;
border-color: orange green orange green;
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
outline: 1px solid red;
}
.fence {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
background-image: linear-gradient(45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px),
linear-gradient(-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px);
background-size: 10px 10px;
filter: drop-shadow(0 0 5px #000);
clip-path: circle(25% at center);
}
/*.showOnExit .fence::before*/
.fadingOut .fence::before{
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
animation: fade 8s linear;
}
@keyframes fade {
0% {
opacity: 0.9;
}
50% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0.9;
}
}
.fence > div {
position: absolute;
/*top: 0;*/
left: 0;
right: 0;
/*width: 100%;*/
height: 0.556%;
/*height: 2px;*/
background: green;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
top: 10%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
top: 20%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
top: 30%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
top: 40%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
top: 50%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
top: 60%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
top: 70%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
top: 80%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
top: 90%;
}
/*.showOnExit .fan svg */
.fadingOut .fan svg {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
width: 70%;
height: 70%;
margin: auto;
animation: fan-spin 2.5s ease 0.8s forwards;
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 11.2s;
}
@keyframes fan-spin {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
.fadeOutSooner .fan2 svg{
animation: fadeOutSooner 1s ease;
animation-delay: 22.2s;
}
@keyframes fadeOutSooner {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.cross::before,
.cross::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
background: blue;
}
.cross::before
/*horizontal*/
{
/*width: 100%;*/
/*height: 10px;*/
height: 2.778%;
clip-path: circle(29% at center);
}
.cross::after
/*vertical*/
{
/*width: 10px;*/
width: 1.563%;
/*height: 100%;*/
clip-path: circle(51% at center);
}
/*.showOnExit .off */
.fadingOut .off {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 17% 32%, white, black 0.00085px);
animation-name: tv-static, shutdown;
animation-duration: 1s, 1s;
animation-delay: 0s, 1s;
animation-fill-mode: forwards;
}
@keyframes tv-static {
from {
background-size: 100% 100%;
}
to {
background-size: 200% 200%;
}
}
@keyframes shutdown {
68% {
width: 100%;
height: 1px;
}
99% {
width: 0px;
height: 1px;
}
100% {
width: 0px;
height: 0px;
}
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
iframe {
user-select: none;
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: calc(50% + 1px);
/* rounding error fix */
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 10s;
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.panel-right {
right: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
background-size: auto;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;
}
.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain3 .panel-left::before,
.curtain3 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain4 .panel-left::before,
.curtain4 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain5 .panel-left::before,
.curtain5 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain6 .panel-left::before,
.curtain6 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain7 .panel-left::before,
.curtain7 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain8 .panel-left::before,
.curtain8 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain9 .panel-left::before,
.curtain9 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.panel-right::before {
left: -100%;
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}
@keyframes curtain1-open {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}
@keyframes curtain2-open {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
}
}
/*.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-left */
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-close 8s ease forwards;
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
animation-delay: 3.3s;
}
@keyframes curtain1-close {
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}
/*.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-right*/
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right{
animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards;
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
animation-delay: 3.3s;
}
@keyframes curtain2-close {
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}
.exit {
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: -47px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
cursor: pointer;
background: black;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid red;
animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
.exit::before,
.exit::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 100%;
height: 5px;
background: red;
transform: rotate(45deg);
transition: all 1s ease;
}
.exit::after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
/*
.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.showOnExit .exit::before,
.showOnExit .exit::after {
background: green;
}
*/
.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.fadingOut .exit::before,
.fadingOut .exit::after {
background: green;
}
/*.showOnExit .exit */
.fadingOut .exit {
animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 1;
}
@keyframes fadeOutExit {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
What happens with this then?
Gets deleted?
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function hideButton(button) {
button.classList.add("isOpen");
}
allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
I don’t really know what that does.
The only place I can see that the class isOpen is added is to the element called .outer that holds all the page content and there is only one of them. Why is it called a button?
Unless I’ve missed where they are of course.
If I test this with my new css then you don’t seem to need these commented out sections.
/*
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function hideButton(button) {
button.classList.add("isOpen");
}
allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
}
*/
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
//resetButtons(".outer");
}
I can only assume that you had planned for multiple outers and if that is the case you may need to keep that code in place and use that isOpen class as before. If not then you don’t need it.
Only you can answer that,
No, I don’t think I would want multiple outers, that makes no sense.
The code works normally now with isOpened removed from the javascript.
I want to keep
.fadingOut at 11.3s
So, I think I will do this to achieve that. https://jsfiddle.net/yan9rb10/
That should be fine, right?
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
How come it is see-through before opacity starts?
It happens after the exit button is clicked.
May need to click a 2nd exit button.
https://jsfiddle.net/u2ofj7Lp/
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 5.9s;
}
After the delay ends, everything should disappear right away.
Not, while the delay is occurring.
It’s only occurring with this one:
.fadingOut .curtain::before
How would that be adjusted, or fixed?
I was able to paint in the lines with color if you can’t see that.
You can’t change a property that has been changed with a keyframe previously that has used the forwards value.
I’m not really sure what you are doing but you’d need keyframes to reinstate that property.
e.g.
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
animation:all 11s forwards;
}
@keyframes all {
0%{opacity:1;}
99%{visibility:hidden;opacity:1;}
100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}
}
Not sure if that’s what you meant though
That did not work in the code. https://jsfiddle.net/3vorq6ds/
May need to click a 2nd exit button to be able to see through the black.
Only happens with:
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
How come that is the only property that I am able to see through to the background?
Can that see-through be removed?
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
animation:all 11s forwards;
}
@keyframes all {
0%{opacity:1;}
99%{visibility:hidden;opacity:1;}
100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}
}
You can still see through to the background through the black.
I was able to paint in the background.