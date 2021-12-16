Adding objects to the background

HTML & CSS
#47

12px green/orange border gives me 10px. https://jsfiddle.net/5xkpmw31/

.curtain {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 640px;
  /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
  border: 12px solid black;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: orange green orange green;
  position: relative;
}

#48

No it doesn’t. It’s 12px.

Here it is without stuff on top of it,

Screenshot 2021-12-14 at 18.20.24
Screenshot 2021-12-14 at 18.20.241494×888 52.3 KB

#49

It flows under the outline https://jsfiddle.net/b52r0z7o/

2px values.

which gives me 10px that is viewable on the screen.

#50

You are talking in riddles now.

I’ve told you numerous times that the reason you can’t see all the border is because you have stuff on top of it.

The border size is exactly as it should be. What you can see of it is another matter as you are layering stuff over it.

You know the reasons why things are as they are so you can make your decisions accordingly.

#51

It’s not 640 x 360 after adding outline-offset: 1px;

How is that fixed?

https://jsfiddle.net/e7gcvk2x/1/

It’s now: 642 x 362

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  outline: 1px solid red;
  outline-offset: 1px;
}
#52

It’s already fixed.

Screenshot 2021-12-14 at 19.05.35
Screenshot 2021-12-14 at 19.05.351496×946 70.8 KB

#53

An outline doesn’t form part of the elements width or height. It’s just an outline which lies outside the elements dimensions. Its also been moved further away using the outline-offset because you wanted it on top of something else. It plays no part in the size of the ratio-keeper. You could move it another 20 pixels away but it won’t change the size of the ratio keeper.

We just seem to be going around in circles about some not existent pixels.

The crux of the matter is that the radial gradient gave you a 1px transparent gap that you didn’t like (and no one else in the world would notice) therefore things were moved around to cover the gap. in the end it doesn’t change the size of the ratio keeper so is not an issue. The only thing that broke the ratio keeper was you adding a border to it in the first place.

#54

Dev tools tells me 640 x 360 also. https://jsfiddle.net/e7gcvk2x/1/

But now measure it manually.

It’s actually: 642 x 362

How would that be fixed or adjusted?

I think I found the issue: https://jsfiddle.net/a8rowb6x/

I added: background: blue;

The blue is 640 x 360.

How would I remove that gap?

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  outline: 1px solid red;
  outline-offset: 1px;
  background: blue;
}

#55

I found a solution, I think. https://jsfiddle.net/hf8arokq/

640 x 360

The gap is now filled in.

I was trying to figure out a way to fill in the empty gap area and this is what I came up with, or what I stumbled upon trying different things.

Added: outline: 1px solid red;

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  outline: 1px solid red;
}

Added:

  border: 1px solid;
  border-color: orange green orange green;

.curtain::before {
  content: '';
  position: absolute;
  top: -2px;
  left: -2px;
  right: -2px;
  bottom: -2px;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
  border: 1px solid;
  border-color: orange green orange green;
}

How it looked before:

#56

For this I added display none to the iframe, so no video will be shown here. https://jsfiddle.net/jonpsr5u/2/

Does it make sense to have all of this hidden until the exit button is clicked.

And then, after the exit button is clicked, have all of this stuff appear?
.fadingOut .curtain::before {

.fadingOut .fence

.fadingOut .fence > div {

.fadingOut .fan svg

.fadingOut .cross::before,
.fadingOut .cross::after

When the video is on the screen, it’s empty behind it seen here:

After the exit button is clicked, then all of this appears.

Maybe that is too much stuff all loading at 1 time and makes no logical sense to do.

#57

You are better off having it there from the start otherwise when you click the button the screen has to be repainted with the new backgrounds.

Its probably negligible if there are no resources to load but when you are using things like gradients and filters then they take some time to paint and you may see a flash if you do it all at once rather than in the background when the page loads.

#58

I thought about doing it this way if you think that is fine.

Only having .fadingOut placed on this one. https://jsfiddle.net/d7v1jtfx/1/

.fadingOut .isOpen {
  animation: fadingOut 1s;
  animation-delay: 11.3s;
}

@keyframes fadingOut {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

The rest use a different name.

.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.showOnExit .exit::before,
.showOnExit .exit::after {
  background: green;
}

.showOnExit .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1-close 8s ease forwards;
  transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  animation-delay: 3.3s;
}

.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards;
  transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  animation-delay: 3.3s;
}

javascript:

 function fadeReset() {
    body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
    body.classList.remove("showOnExit");
    resetBackground("body");
    resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
    showAllButtons(".hide");
    resetButtons(".outer");
  }

  function resetPage() {
    body.classList.add("fadingOut");
    body.classList.add("showOnExit");
  }
#59

You are adding showOnExit and fadingOut to the same element at the same time and removing them at the same time. Therefore one of them is redundant as it can all be done with the one class.

Also you add bg1 to the body and the isOpen to outer and they both get added and removed at the same time so isOpen looks redundant to me also unless you plan on having many outers.

Your timing is a bit out also as I see flash of everything just before the blue appears again.

#60

What flash do you see, because I am not seeing it?

I think you mean you are seeing the flicker of the fan when the windows are fully closed.

I keep trying to move the numbers up a tiny bit every time I see it.

You are saying .isOpen can be removed, won’t that break the code?

Also, how do I fade out the fan, before the curtain closes fully?

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/hafrnw5j/

.showOnExit .fan svg {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  width: 70%;
  height: 70%;
  margin: auto;
  animation: fan-spin 2.5s ease 0.8s forwards;
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 11.2s;
}

@keyframes fan-spin {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
  }

  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}

If I am able to add this to the fan, how do I also add it to the cross?

https://jsfiddle.net/hafrnw5j/1/

.showOnExit .fence{
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 5.2s;
}
#61

Yes it’s the flash of the fan but I couldn’t time my screenshot but you can just see the fan starting to fade back in.

Screenshot 2021-12-16 at 16.14.56

Only seems to happen first time (on refresh).

It doesn’t seem to happen on your newer version so you must hve corrected it.

https://jsfiddle.net/hafrnw5j/

#62

When you said,

isOpen looks redundant

What did you mean by that?

It’s not needed in the code?

#63

I am saying that isOpen can be removed and showonexit can be removed from the css and the js and use .bg1 and ,fadingOut instead.

e.g.

/*.showOnExit .exit */
.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

Whole css:

.play1 {
  --color-a: blue;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: red;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play2 {
  --color-a: purple;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: purple;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play3 {
  --color-a: green;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: green;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play4 {
  --color-a: orange;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: orange;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play5 {
  --color-a: yellow;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: yellow;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play6 {
  --color-a: blue;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: orange;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play7 {
  --color-a: red;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: green;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play8 {
  --color-a: white;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: white;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play9 {
  --color-a: red;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: red;
  --color-d: black;
}


html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

body {
  background: #353198;
  /*  animation: fadeInBody1 0s ease forwards;*/
}

/*@keyframes fadeInBody1 {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}*/

/*body.*/
.initial-fade {
  animation: initial-fade 500ms ease forwards;
}

@keyframes initial-fade {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.initial-fade,
.showOnExit {
  cursor: default;
}

.initial-fade .cover,
.initial-fade .cover * {
  pointer-events: none !important;
}


.container {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  position: relative;
  /*z-index: 2;*/
}

.container.active {
  flex: 1 0 0;
}

/*body.*/
.bg1 {
  animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 0s;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeInBody {
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

/*body.*/
.bg1 .with-curtain:before {

  content: "";
  position: fixed;
  /*z-index: 1;*/
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  background-size: 165px 165px;
  background-image:
    linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 10px, #0000 10px 160px, var(--color-b) 160px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 10px, #0000 10px 160px, var(--color-b) 160px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 15px, #0000 15px 155px, var(--color-c) 155px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 15px, #0000 15px 155px, var(--color-c) 155px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 20px, #0000 20px 150px, var(--color-d) 150px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 20px, #0000 20px 150px, var(--color-d) 150px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 25px, #0000 25px 145px, var(--color-a) 145px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 25px, #0000 25px 145px, var(--color-a) 145px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 30px, #0000 30px 140px, var(--color-b) 140px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 30px, #0000 30px 140px, var(--color-b) 140px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 35px, #0000 35px 135px, var(--color-c) 135px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 35px, #0000 35px 135px, var(--color-c) 135px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 40px, #0000 40px 130px, var(--color-d) 130px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 40px, #0000 40px 130px, var(--color-d) 130px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 45px, #0000 45px 125px, var(--color-a) 125px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 45px, #0000 45px 125px, var(--color-a) 125px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 50px, #0000 50px 120px, var(--color-b) 120px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 50px, #0000 50px 120px, var(--color-b) 120px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 55px, #0000 55px 115px, var(--color-c) 115px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 55px, #0000 55px 115px, var(--color-c) 115px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 60px, #0000 60px 110px, var(--color-d) 110px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 60px, #0000 60px 110px, var(--color-d) 110px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 65px, #0000 65px 105px, var(--color-a) 105px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 65px, #0000 65px 105px, var(--color-a) 105px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b)70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 80px, #0000 80px 90px, var(--color-d) 90px),
    linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 80px, #0000 80px 90px, var(--color-d) 90px),

    linear-gradient(var(--color-a), var(--color-a));
}

.outer {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  min-height: 100%;
  margin: auto;
  justify-content: center;
  align-content: center;
  width: 290px;
  gap: 10px;
  animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeInButtons {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

/*.outer.isOpen */
.bg1 .outer{
  /*display: flex;*/
  width: auto;
  /*align-content: stretch;*/
}

 /*.fadingOut .isOpen*/
  .fadingOut .outer{
  animation: fadingOut 1s ease;
  animation-delay: 11.3s;
}

@keyframes fadingOut {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.inner-container {
  display: none;
}

/* when container is active hide the cssPlay and show the inner container*/
.container.active .cover {
  display: none;
}

.container.active .inner-container {
  display: flex;
}

.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
  display: block;
}

.cover {
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  position: relative;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: 9px solid blue;
  background: transparent;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}

.cover::before {
  content: "";
  width: 0;
  height: 0;
  border-top: 20px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 20px solid transparent;
  border-left: 27px solid blue;
  transform: translateX(4px);
}

.cover:hover {
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5);
}

.cover:focus {
  outline: 0;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}

.played {
  border-color: green;
}

.played::before {
  border-left-color: green;
}

.curtain {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 640px;
  /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
  border: 11px solid black;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: orange green orange green;
  position: relative;
}

.curtain::before {
  content: '';
  position: absolute;
  top: -2px;
  left: -2px;
  right: -2px;
  bottom: -2px;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
  border: 1px solid;
  border-color: orange green orange green;
 }
 
.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  outline: 1px solid red;
}

.fence {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  background-image: linear-gradient(45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px),
    linear-gradient(-45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px);
  background-size: 10px 10px;
  filter: drop-shadow(0 0 5px #000);
  clip-path: circle(25% at center);
}

/*.showOnExit .fence::before*/
.fadingOut .fence::before{
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  animation: fade 8s linear;
}

@keyframes fade {
  0% {
    opacity: 0.9;

  }

  50% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0.9;
  }
}

.fence > div {
  position: absolute;
  /*top: 0;*/
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  /*width: 100%;*/
  height: 0.556%;
  /*height: 2px;*/
  background: green;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
  top: 10%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
  top: 20%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
  top: 30%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
  top: 40%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
  top: 50%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
  top: 60%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
  top: 70%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
  top: 80%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
  top: 90%;
}

/*.showOnExit .fan svg */
.fadingOut .fan svg {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  width: 70%;
  height: 70%;
  margin: auto;
  animation: fan-spin 2.5s ease 0.8s forwards;
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: visibility 0;
  transition-delay: 11.2s;
}

@keyframes fan-spin {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
  }

  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}

 .fadeOutSooner .fan2 svg{
  animation: fadeOutSooner 1s ease;
   animation-delay: 22.2s;
}

@keyframes fadeOutSooner {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
  100% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

}

.cross::before,
.cross::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  background: blue;
}

.cross::before
/*horizontal*/
  {
  /*width: 100%;*/
  /*height: 10px;*/
  height: 2.778%;
 clip-path: circle(29% at center);
}

.cross::after
/*vertical*/
  {
  /*width: 10px;*/
  width: 1.563%;
  /*height: 100%;*/
  clip-path: circle(51% at center);
}

/*.showOnExit .off */
.fadingOut .off {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  margin: auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 17% 32%, white, black 0.00085px);
  animation-name: tv-static, shutdown;
  animation-duration: 1s, 1s;
  animation-delay: 0s, 1s;
  animation-fill-mode: forwards;
}

@keyframes tv-static {
  from {
    background-size: 100% 100%;
  }

  to {
    background-size: 200% 200%;
  }
}

@keyframes shutdown {
  68% {
    width: 100%;
    height: 1px;
  }

  99% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 1px;
  }

  100% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 0px;
  }
}

.video-frame {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}

iframe {
  user-select: none;
}

.panel-left,
.panel-right {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: calc(50% + 1px);
  /* rounding error fix */
  top: 0%;
  transition: all ease 10s;

  /*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: center;*/
  overflow: hidden;
}

.panel-left {
  left: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}

.panel-right {
  right: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
  background-size: auto;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: 0 0;
}

.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain3 .panel-left::before,
.curtain3 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain4 .panel-left::before,
.curtain4 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain5 .panel-left::before,
.curtain5 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain6 .panel-left::before,
.curtain6 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain7 .panel-left::before,
.curtain7 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain8 .panel-left::before,
.curtain8 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain9 .panel-left::before,
.curtain9 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.panel-right::before {
  left: -100%;
}

.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}

@keyframes curtain1-open {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  }
}

.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation: curtain2-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}

@keyframes curtain2-open {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  }
}

/*.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-left */
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1-close 8s ease forwards;
  transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  animation-delay: 3.3s;
}

@keyframes curtain1-close {
  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

/*.showOnExit .container.active .curtain .panel-right*/
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right{
  animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards;
  transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  animation-delay: 3.3s;
}

@keyframes curtain2-close {
  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

.exit {
  position: absolute;
  top: auto;
  bottom: -47px;
  margin: auto;
  right: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 47px;
  height: 47px;
  cursor: pointer;
  background: black;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 5px solid red;
  animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards;
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

.exit::before,
.exit::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 100%;
  height: 5px;
  background: red;
  transform: rotate(45deg);
  transition: all 1s ease;
}

.exit::after {
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
/*
.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.showOnExit .exit::before,
.showOnExit .exit::after {
  background: green;
}
*/

.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.fadingOut .exit::before,
.fadingOut .exit::after {
  background: green;
}

/*.showOnExit .exit */
.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

@keyframes fadeOutExit {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.hide {
  display: none;
}
#64

What happens with this then?

Gets deleted?

  function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
    const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);

    function hideButton(button) {
      button.classList.add("isOpen");
    }
    allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
  }

  function resetPage() {
    resetBackground("body");
    resetButtons(".outer");
  }
#65

I don’t really know what that does.

The only place I can see that the class isOpen is added is to the element called .outer that holds all the page content and there is only one of them. Why is it called a button?

Unless I’ve missed where they are of course.

#66

If I test this with my new css then you don’t seem to need these commented out sections.

/*
  function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
    const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);

    function hideButton(button) {
      button.classList.add("isOpen");
    }
    allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
  }
*/
  function resetPage() {
    resetBackground("body");
    //resetButtons(".outer");
  }

I can only assume that you had planned for multiple outers and if that is the case you may need to keep that code in place and use that isOpen class as before. If not then you don’t need it.

Only you can answer that,