Adding objects to the background

HTML & CSS
#36

That code fixes the JSitor bug.

Should I be using that instead of this?

.curtain {
  position: relative;
  max-width: 642px;
  margin: auto;
  flex: 1 0 0%;
  /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
}

Is there an extra added benefit of doing this? https://jsfiddle.net/zcyegr87/

.curtain {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 642px;
  /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
  border: 20px solid black;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
  position:relative;
}
.curtain::before{
  content:'';
  position: absolute;
  top:-2px;
  left:-2px;
  right:-2px;
  bottom:-2px;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
}
#37

The benefit I see is that the :before element will not be holding any content and therefore less likely to interfere or react with other elements in that context (and still also works in jsitor which you are using).

However if your tests show it working ok outside of jsitor then I guess its ok and less code.

1 Like
#38

The middle open part is 640 x 361

How do I get 361 to be 360? https://jsfiddle.net/83auvsrt/

aspect ratio should be 360 if width is 640.

How would I be able to add border: 1px solid #333;

Without it interfering?

Maybe it shouldn’t be on ratio-keeper.

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  border: 1px solid #333;
}

#40

This did not work. https://jsfiddle.net/vxd2haco/1/

640 x 359

.curtain::before {
  content: '';
  position: absolute;
  top: -2px;
  left: -2px;
  right: -2px;
  bottom: -2px;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
}

.curtain::after {
  content: '';
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  border: 1px solid red;
}

Using: https://jsfiddle.net/eqc02z4h/

640 x 361

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  border: 1px solid red;
}
#41

The problem is that you stuck a border on the ratio keeper and that destroyed the aspect ratio method. You are not supposed to do anything else to that ratio keeper or it won’t have a ratio as expected.

Remove the border from the ratio keeper (although you could use outline:1px solid #333 instead) and then set the curtain to max-width:640px and then the aspect will be correct.

Screenshot 2021-12-14 at 17.35.26
Screenshot 2021-12-14 at 17.35.261454×924 170 KB

1 Like
#42

I had tried that here and saw it works: https://jsfiddle.net/r0Lqp2jm/2/

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  outline: 1px solid #333;
}
#43

As I understand it border: 11px solid black;

Equals a 10 px border

.curtain {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 640px;
  /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
  border: 11px solid black;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: orange green orange green;
  position: relative;
}

https://jsfiddle.net/g412bwzd/

If I want to add a color behind the outline, how would I do that to fill in the space gap between the outline and border?

Would I be placing a border behind the outline somehow?

#44

How do you work that out?

1 Like
#45

I was adding the gap space after the green.

If I put 10px there it gives me 8px.

It’s because this is being used:

  position: absolute;
  top: -2px;
  left: -2px;
  right: -2px;
  bottom: -2px;
#46

…and in which world would that be :slight_smile:

11px border = 11px.

The reason you can’t see all of the border is because the radial gradient background is on top which was put there because you were getting a transparent section around the edge. You really must remember what you have done before.

You can move the red outline outwards by using outline-offset.

.ratio-keeeper{outline-offset:1px;}

2 Likes
#47

12px green/orange border gives me 10px. https://jsfiddle.net/5xkpmw31/

.curtain {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 640px;
  /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
  border: 12px solid black;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: orange green orange green;
  position: relative;
}

#48

No it doesn’t. It’s 12px.

Here it is without stuff on top of it,

Screenshot 2021-12-14 at 18.20.24
Screenshot 2021-12-14 at 18.20.241494×888 52.3 KB

#49

It flows under the outline https://jsfiddle.net/b52r0z7o/

2px values.

which gives me 10px that is viewable on the screen.

#50

You are talking in riddles now.

I’ve told you numerous times that the reason you can’t see all the border is because you have stuff on top of it.

The border size is exactly as it should be. What you can see of it is another matter as you are layering stuff over it.

You know the reasons why things are as they are so you can make your decisions accordingly.

1 Like
#51

It’s not 640 x 360 after adding outline-offset: 1px;

How is that fixed?

https://jsfiddle.net/e7gcvk2x/1/

It’s now: 642 x 362

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  outline: 1px solid red;
  outline-offset: 1px;
}
#52

It’s already fixed.

Screenshot 2021-12-14 at 19.05.35
Screenshot 2021-12-14 at 19.05.351496×946 70.8 KB

#53

An outline doesn’t form part of the elements width or height. It’s just an outline which lies outside the elements dimensions. Its also been moved further away using the outline-offset because you wanted it on top of something else. It plays no part in the size of the ratio-keeper. You could move it another 20 pixels away but it won’t change the size of the ratio keeper.

We just seem to be going around in circles about some not existent pixels.

The crux of the matter is that the radial gradient gave you a 1px transparent gap that you didn’t like (and no one else in the world would notice) therefore things were moved around to cover the gap. in the end it doesn’t change the size of the ratio keeper so is not an issue. The only thing that broke the ratio keeper was you adding a border to it in the first place.

#54

Dev tools tells me 640 x 360 also. https://jsfiddle.net/e7gcvk2x/1/

But now measure it manually.

It’s actually: 642 x 362

How would that be fixed or adjusted?

I think I found the issue: https://jsfiddle.net/a8rowb6x/

I added: background: blue;

The blue is 640 x 360.

How would I remove that gap?

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  outline: 1px solid red;
  outline-offset: 1px;
  background: blue;
}

#55

I found a solution, I think. https://jsfiddle.net/hf8arokq/

640 x 360

The gap is now filled in.

I was trying to figure out a way to fill in the empty gap area and this is what I came up with, or what I stumbled upon trying different things.

Added: outline: 1px solid red;

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  outline: 1px solid red;
}

Added:

  border: 1px solid;
  border-color: orange green orange green;

.curtain::before {
  content: '';
  position: absolute;
  top: -2px;
  left: -2px;
  right: -2px;
  bottom: -2px;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
  border: 1px solid;
  border-color: orange green orange green;
}

How it looked before:

1 Like
#56

For this I added display none to the iframe, so no video will be shown here. https://jsfiddle.net/jonpsr5u/2/

Does it make sense to have all of this hidden until the exit button is clicked.

And then, after the exit button is clicked, have all of this stuff appear?
.fadingOut .curtain::before {

.fadingOut .fence

.fadingOut .fence > div {

.fadingOut .fan svg

.fadingOut .cross::before,
.fadingOut .cross::after

When the video is on the screen, it’s empty behind it seen here:

After the exit button is clicked, then all of this appears.

Maybe that is too much stuff all loading at 1 time and makes no logical sense to do.