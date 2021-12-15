Adding objects to the background

An outline doesn’t form part of the elements width or height. It’s just an outline which lies outside the elements dimensions. Its also been moved further away using the outline-offset because you wanted it on top of something else. It plays no part in the size of the ratio-keeper. You could move it another 20 pixels away but it won’t change the size of the ratio keeper.

We just seem to be going around in circles about some not existent pixels.

The crux of the matter is that the radial gradient gave you a 1px transparent gap that you didn’t like (and no one else in the world would notice) therefore things were moved around to cover the gap. in the end it doesn’t change the size of the ratio keeper so is not an issue. The only thing that broke the ratio keeper was you adding a border to it in the first place.