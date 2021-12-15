Adding objects to the background

I found a solution, I think. https://jsfiddle.net/hf8arokq/
640 x 360
The gap is now filled in.
I was trying to figure out a way to fill in the empty gap area and this is what I came up with, or what I stumbled upon trying different things.
Added:
outline: 1px solid red;
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
outline: 1px solid red;
}
Added:
border: 1px solid;
border-color: orange green orange green;
.curtain::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
border: 1px solid;
border-color: orange green orange green;
}
How it looked before: