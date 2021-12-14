Adding objects to the background

asasass: asasass: I think the px in there needs to be a percent

Yes I think you need something like this.

.curtain:before { content: ""; position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0; background: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg); -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(ellipse 21% 36% at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%); mask-image: radial-gradient(ellipse 21% 36% at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%); }

Play around with the values of the ellipse. Here it is at small window size.

It probably should work with circle instead of ellipse but I couldn’t get it to show.