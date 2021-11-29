Adding objects to the background

The diamond fence is stuck to the curtain.

Then I added a horizontal .fence on top of that one.

After that I added a spinning fan.

And on top of that I added a cross.

Is there anything you would adjust in how I wrote this?

Can it be improved, if I wrote some things the wrong way that don’t make sense.

I just put this together now, I’m not sure if I did things the wrong way.

https://jsfiddle.net/5Ld3pngj/

Also, both of these work.

Which of these should it be if you were to go with one?

.cross::after { margin: -50% 0 0 -5px; width: 10px; height: 100%; padding-top: 56.25%; } .cross::after { margin: 0 0 0 -5px; width: 10px; height: 100%; top: 0%; }

.curtain { flex: 1 0 0; margin: auto; max-width: 642px; box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a; border: 20px solid #000; border-radius: 3.2px; border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010; background: url('data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="10" height="10" viewBox="0 0 10 10"><path stroke="rgb(113, 121, 126)" d="m10 .15-4.85 4.85 4.85 4.85v.15h-.13l-4.86-4.86-4.86 4.86h-.15v-.14l4.87-4.86-4.87-4.87v-.13h.15l4.86 4.86 4.85-4.86h.14z"/></svg>'); } .fence>div { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 2px; background: #000; } .fence>div:nth-child(1) { top: 10%; } .fence>div:nth-child(2) { top: 20%; } .fence>div:nth-child(3) { top: 30%; } .fence>div:nth-child(4) { top: 40%; } .fence>div:nth-child(5) { top: 50%; } .fence>div:nth-child(6) { top: 60%; } .fence>div:nth-child(7) { top: 70%; } .fence>div:nth-child(8) { top: 80%; } .fence>div:nth-child(9) { top: 90%; } .fan svg { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; width: 70%; height: 70%; margin: auto; animation: fan-spin 8s linear; } @keyframes fan-spin { 0% { transform: rotate(0deg); } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg); } } .cross::before, .cross::after { content: ""; position: absolute; left: 50%; top: 50%; background: #000; } .cross::before { margin: -5px 0 0 -50%; width: 100%; height: 10px; } .cross::after { margin: -50% 0 0 -5px; width: 10px; height: 100%; padding-top: 56.25%; }