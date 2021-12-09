Adding objects to the background

I think the only way would be to use a mask-image.

e.g.Remove the background from the curtain and apply it to an absolutely placed pseudo element like this.

.curtain { position: relative; flex: 1 0 0; margin: auto; max-width: 642px; /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/ border: 20px solid #000; border-radius: 3.2px; border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010; } .curtain:before { content: ""; position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0; background: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg); -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%); mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%); }

The only other way would be to repeat the body image as a fixed background on another inner element to cover out the fuzzy background but that would require the body background to be attachment-fixed also and then you’d have to duplicate all the different backgrounds,