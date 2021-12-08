Adding objects to the background

Why can’t top be removed also? https://jsfiddle.net/6L3x5hek/3/
.fence>div {
position: absolute;
/*top: 0;*/
left: 0;
right:0;
/*width: 100%;*/
height: 0.55%;
background: green;
}
Don’t these top properties overrule the above
top:0?
Which means the
top:0 can be removed.
.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
top: 10%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
top: 20%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
top: 30%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
top: 40%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
top: 50%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
top: 60%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
top: 70%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
top: 80%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
top: 90%;
}