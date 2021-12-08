Adding objects to the background

asasass: asasass: transform: translate(-50%, -50%);

I don’t like that method because transform only moves elements visually. They still remain in their original position which means that if overflow was not hidden they would poke out of the element. It’s fine to use it as long as you know why it does what it does and what the consequences are.

Much neater to use the 4 co ordinates plus with and height and then margin:auto (as in my example) which centres the absolute element vertically and horizontally with no adverse side effects.