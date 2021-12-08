Adding objects to the background

The bottom:0 can be removed because you have a fixed height. You are not sizing the whole element to fill its container in this case.
The right:0 will allow the width to be removed which will save you a couple of characters
Why can’t top be removed also? https://jsfiddle.net/6L3x5hek/3/
.fence>div {
position: absolute;
/*top: 0;*/
left: 0;
right:0;
/*width: 100%;*/
height: 0.55%;
background: green;
}
Don’t these top properties overrule the above
top:0?
Which means the
top:0 can be removed.
.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
top: 10%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
top: 20%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
top: 30%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
top: 40%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
top: 50%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
top: 60%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
top: 70%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
top: 80%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
top: 90%;
}
Correct.
I found this works also. https://jsfiddle.net/g1L8v5qw/
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/* background: #0a0a0a;*/
}
.ratio-keeper:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
top: 50%;
border-radius: 50%;
width: 41%;
height: 72%;
border: 325px solid #0a0a0a;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
}
I don’t like that method because transform only moves elements visually. They still remain in their original position which means that if overflow was not hidden they would poke out of the element. It’s fine to use it as long as you know why it does what it does and what the consequences are.
Much neater to use the 4 co ordinates plus with and height and then margin:auto (as in my example) which centres the absolute element vertically and horizontally with no adverse side effects.
I was just seeing what other ways would work.
border: 325px solid #0a0a0a; works with:
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
Using border doesn’t work with your code I don’t believe.
You don’t need the border in my example as it uses the box-shadow for a similar effect. The beauty of box-shadow is that it does not change the size of the element so you don’t need to do anything clever to cater for it.
You could use outline for a similar effect.
.ratio-keeper:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left:0;
right:0;
top:0;
bottom:0;
border-radius: 50%;
width: 41%;
height: 72%;
margin:auto;
outline: 325px solid #0a0a0a;
}
To have a repeating-conic-gradient as the background, how would I make the middle transparent?
https://jsfiddle.net/0kszLy7c/
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/*background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 35%, black 0);*/
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
}
I think the only way would be to use a mask-image.
e.g.Remove the background from the curtain and apply it to an absolutely placed pseudo element like this.
.curtain {
position: relative;
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}
.curtain:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background:
repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
-webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
}
The only other way would be to repeat the body image as a fixed background on another inner element to cover out the fuzzy background but that would require the body background to be attachment-fixed also and then you’d have to duplicate all the different backgrounds,
I think the px in there needs to be a percent. https://jsfiddle.net/9gow2exr/
or maybe it is a different issue.
background:
repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
-webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
}
Yes I think you need something like this.
.curtain:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background:
repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
-webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(ellipse 21% 36% at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
mask-image: radial-gradient(ellipse 21% 36% at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
}
Play around with the values of the ellipse. Here it is at small window size.
It probably should work with circle instead of ellipse but I couldn’t get it to show.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/vaoswrye/
.curtain:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
-webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 32%, black 32%);
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 122px, black 122px);
}
Yes that looks like it except you need to change the non prefix version to match as you still have px in there.
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 32%, black 32%);
It was originally 35% without mask
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
I put it back to that. https://jsfiddle.net/9o4w5d1x/
.curtain:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
-webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, black 35%);
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, black 35%);
}
Is there a reason why the background is showing through the black background?
Small Desktop (1280 x 1024)
Medium Desktop (1920 x 1080)
Big Desktop (2560 x 1440)
Is there a way to fix that?
If I replace:
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
With:
background: #0a0a0a;
That issue is not there.
Is there a fix for that?
If you are talking about the 1px line that is about 20px from the edge then I can’t see what is causing it. It seems to be an artefact on the radial gradient combined with the border on the ratio-keeper but I’m not 100% sure.
It looks like you could cover it up like this.
.ratio-keeper{border:none;}
.curtain{position:relative;}
.curtain:before{
content:"";
position:absolute;
left:-2px;
right:-2px;
top:-2px;
bottom:-2px;
border:5px solid #0a0a0a;
pointer-events:none;
}
There’s probably a better solution and a reason but I just can’t see it at the moment.
I was told: “it looks like due to a rounding error”
And was told to add this:
.ratio-keeper {
border: 2px solid #333;
box-shadow: 0 0 3px 5px black;
}
But now it is able to be seen through the box shadow.
https://jsitor.com/Trd4Hlbrk2
Wouldn’t a rounding error be fixed with
calc();?
Seen Here:
Something like this? https://jsitor.com/7OrtsoVI1
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid black;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
position:relative;
}
.curtain::before{
content:'';
position: absolute;
top:-2px;
left:-2px;
height: calc(100% - 6px);
width:calc(100% - 6px);
border: 5px solid #333;
}
They were wrong. I gave you a working solution.