Adding objects to the background

I think the only way would be to use a mask-image.
e.g.Remove the background from the curtain and apply it to an absolutely placed pseudo element like this.
.curtain {
position: relative;
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}
.curtain:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background:
repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
-webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
}
The only other way would be to repeat the body image as a fixed background on another inner element to cover out the fuzzy background but that would require the body background to be attachment-fixed also and then you’d have to duplicate all the different backgrounds,