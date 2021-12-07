Adding objects to the background

Don’t use that prefix as it is an old spec. Radial gradients have 96% support now so don’t use prefixes for them. This is a ‘use case’ for the comment I made in your other thread about prefixes and why you should remove them as soon as possible or you end up with an old spec interfering with the new ones.
Using percentage, how come the 4th green line height is bigger than the 1st 3 lines?
Why is that?
I made the image bigger here so you can see it.
The first 3 lines are 2px.
The 4th line is 3px.
https://jsfiddle.net/u70grw89/
.fence>div {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 0.6%;
background: green;
}
Because percentages get rounded up or down to the nearest pixel and sometimes some get rounded up and some get rounded down.
if you change the height of the screen you will see that some other lines change height also.
I suggest you use 2px height and then they will be exact (or try rounding down to 0.55%).
As I have come to learn, width and height are not needed here, but why?
https://jsfiddle.net/3y2rxas4/
/*width: 100%;*/
/*height: 100%;*/
.cross::before /*horizontal*/{
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
/*width: 100%;*/
height: 2.8%;
}
.cross::after /*vertical*/{
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 1.5%;
/*height: 100%;*/
}
Because you describe their size by four co-ordinates (top, bottom, left and right).
If you only used top and left then you would need width and height as well.
(Note that for iframes you generally need width and height also but they are a special exception.)
I see that works here too. https://jsfiddle.net/6L3x5hek/1/
I added:
bottom: 0; right: 0; then width can be removed.
Is this good to do?
or not necessary?
.fence>div {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
/*width: 100%;*/
height: 0.55%;
background: green;
}
The bottom:0 can be removed because you have a fixed height. You are not sizing the whole element to fill its container in this case.
The right:0 will allow the width to be removed which will save you a couple of characters
Why can’t top be removed also? https://jsfiddle.net/6L3x5hek/3/
.fence>div {
position: absolute;
/*top: 0;*/
left: 0;
right:0;
/*width: 100%;*/
height: 0.55%;
background: green;
}
Don’t these top properties overrule the above
top:0?
Which means the
top:0 can be removed.
.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
top: 10%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
top: 20%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
top: 30%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
top: 40%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
top: 50%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
top: 60%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
top: 70%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
top: 80%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
top: 90%;
}
Correct.
I found this works also. https://jsfiddle.net/g1L8v5qw/
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/* background: #0a0a0a;*/
}
.ratio-keeper:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
top: 50%;
border-radius: 50%;
width: 41%;
height: 72%;
border: 325px solid #0a0a0a;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
}
I don’t like that method because transform only moves elements visually. They still remain in their original position which means that if overflow was not hidden they would poke out of the element. It’s fine to use it as long as you know why it does what it does and what the consequences are.
Much neater to use the 4 co ordinates plus with and height and then margin:auto (as in my example) which centres the absolute element vertically and horizontally with no adverse side effects.
I was just seeing what other ways would work.
border: 325px solid #0a0a0a; works with:
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
Using border doesn’t work with your code I don’t believe.
You don’t need the border in my example as it uses the box-shadow for a similar effect. The beauty of box-shadow is that it does not change the size of the element so you don’t need to do anything clever to cater for it.
You could use outline for a similar effect.
.ratio-keeper:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left:0;
right:0;
top:0;
bottom:0;
border-radius: 50%;
width: 41%;
height: 72%;
margin:auto;
outline: 325px solid #0a0a0a;
}
To have a repeating-conic-gradient as the background, how would I make the middle transparent?
https://jsfiddle.net/0kszLy7c/
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/*background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 35%, black 0);*/
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
}
I think the only way would be to use a mask-image.
e.g.Remove the background from the curtain and apply it to an absolutely placed pseudo element like this.
.curtain {
position: relative;
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}
.curtain:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background:
repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
-webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
}
The only other way would be to repeat the body image as a fixed background on another inner element to cover out the fuzzy background but that would require the body background to be attachment-fixed also and then you’d have to duplicate all the different backgrounds,
I think the px in there needs to be a percent. https://jsfiddle.net/9gow2exr/
or maybe it is a different issue.
background:
repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
-webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
mask-image: radial-gradient(135px at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
}
Yes I think you need something like this.
.curtain:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background:
repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
-webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(ellipse 21% 36% at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
mask-image: radial-gradient(ellipse 21% 36% at 50% 50%, transparent 95%, #000 100%);
}
Play around with the values of the ellipse. Here it is at small window size.
It probably should work with circle instead of ellipse but I couldn’t get it to show.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/vaoswrye/
.curtain:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
-webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 32%, black 32%);
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 122px, black 122px);
}
Yes that looks like it except you need to change the non prefix version to match as you still have px in there.
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 32%, black 32%);
It was originally 35% without mask
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
I put it back to that. https://jsfiddle.net/9o4w5d1x/
.curtain:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
-webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, black 35%);
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, black 35%);
}