Adding objects to the background

To be able to see through to the other side what I want to do is make the circle area transparent so you are able to see through to the background image.
How would this be done?
https://jsfiddle.net/tuw8qdrs/
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
background: #0a0a0a;
}
.fence {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
background: url('data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="10" height="10" viewBox="0 0 10 10" ><path stroke="rgb(113, 121, 126)" d="m10 .15-4.85 4.85 4.85 4.85v.15h-.13l-4.86-4.86-4.86 4.86h-.15v-.14l4.87-4.86-4.87-4.87v-.13h.15l4.86 4.86 4.85-4.86h.14z"/></svg>');
filter: drop-shadow(0 0 5px #000);
clip-path: circle(25% at center);
animation: fade 8s linear;
}
@keyframes fade {
0% {
opacity: 0.9;
}
50% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0.9;
}
}
.fence>div {
position: absolute;
top: 130px;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
background: red;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
top: 10%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
top: 20%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
top: 30%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
top: 40%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
top: 50%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
top: 60%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
top: 70%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
top: 80%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
top: 90%;
}
.fan svg {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
width: 70%;
height: 70%;
margin: auto;
animation: fan-spin 100s linear;
}
@keyframes fan-spin {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
.cross::before,
.cross::after {
content: "";
background: black;
}
.cross::before {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 100%;
height: 10px;
clip-path: circle(29% at center);
}
.cross::after {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 10px;
height: 100%;
clip-path: circle(51% at center);
}