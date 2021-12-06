Adding objects to the background

The background is the background of the curtain. You can’t punch holes in the middle of an element’s background.

The only trick I know is to use border-radius outside of a circle to rub stuff out but leave the centre transparent.

e.g.

.curtain { flex: 1 0 0; margin: auto; max-width: 642px; box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a; border: 20px solid #000; border-radius: 3.2px; border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010; /* background: #0a0a0a;*/ } .ratio-keeper:before{ content:""; position:absolute; top:0; left:0; right:0; bottom:0; margin:auto; width:40%; height:70%; border-radius:50%; box-shadow:0 0 0px 500px #0a0a0a; }

I’m not sure how it will stand up to resize etc.

Otherwise I guess you have to make the whole background in your svg instead and construct it all with a hole in the middle. But svgs are not my thing.