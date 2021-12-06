Adding objects to the background

Your way worked also.
Doing this worked, but I don’t think there is a way to do this without using
-webkit
https://jsfiddle.net/38rz6s27/
Update: Wait a second, This worked without
-webkit: https://jsfiddle.net/Lv6mxfwj/
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 35%, #0a0a0a 0);
or this way:
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, black 35%);
https://jsfiddle.net/to5814kj/
body {
height: 100vh;
margin: 0;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 35%, black 0);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
Is 50% 50% in here a shorthand property that refers to something?
-webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 35%, #0a0a0a 0);
It seems to refer to the circle, maybe background-size, or position.
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
background-image: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 35%, #0a0a0a 0);
}