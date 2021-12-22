Adding objects to the background

This works: https://jsfiddle.net/efscar83/

.off .ratio-keeper::before, .off .fence, .off .fan, .off .cross { animation: all 0s forwards 11s; } @keyframes all { 100% { opacity: 0; visibility: hidden; } }

Why do I want to use both opacity: 0, and visibility: hidden?

You used both in your example here:

How come both were used? 100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}

visibility:hidden; would be an alternative to display: none; which can’t be used with @keyframes.

Maybe that is why.

I found both properties being used here:

But this one is using transition.

I think it is now used as a way to hide the element after it fades out.