Adding objects to the background

I did some tests and found out the flicker occurs when transparent is used.
To fix that, I can do this.
This is all that would be needed.
.fadingOut .curtain::before{
background-color: black;
transition: background-color 0s 11s ;
}
Full code: https://jsfiddle.net/0gL5y6k8/
.curtain::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
border: 1px solid;
border-color: orange green orange green;
}
.fadingOut .curtain::before {
background-color: black;
transition: background-color 0s 11s;
}
When
::before is used: Content:
content: ""; gets added below it all the time, right?
Then it would look like this?
.fadingOut .curtain::before {
content: "";
background-color: black;
transition: background-color 0s 11s;
}
Should I be doing this a different way?
All I am doing is filling in the circle.
I tried this: that did not work.
.fadingOut .curtain::before{
background-image: radial-gradient(circle, #0a0a0a 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
transition: background-image 0s 6s ;
}
I have this hover code where a transition is applied to a gradient, but, I don’t know how it would be applied in the above code:
https://jsfiddle.net/u5vwbLg8/
.exit{
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
box-sizing: border-box;
position: relative;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
width: 48px;
height: 48px;
cursor: pointer;
background:
linear-gradient(green 0 0),
linear-gradient(green 0 0) blue;
background-size: 7px 100%, 100% 7px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
border: 5px solid red;
border-radius: 50%;
transform: rotate(45deg);
animation: fadeInExit 2s forwards 0s;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
.exit:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: -5px;
top: -5px;
right: -5px;
bottom: -5px;
background-image:
linear-gradient(red 0 0),
linear-gradient(red 0 0);
transform: rotate(0deg);
box-sizing: border-box;
width: 48px;
height: 48px;
cursor: pointer;
background-size: 7px 100%, 100% 7px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
border: 5px solid red;
border-radius: 50%;
transition: all 1s ease;
}
.exit:hover::before,
.fadingOut .exit::before {
opacity: 0;
}
.fadingOut .exit {
animation: fadeOutExit 5s forwards;
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 1;
}
@keyframes fadeOutExit {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
This was my attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/tdbsh37v/
.curtain::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: 640px 100%, 100% 360px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
border: 1px solid;
border-color: orange green orange green;
}
.fadingOut .curtain::before {
content: "";
position: relative;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: 640px 100%, 100% 360px;
width: 640px;
height: 360px;
background-image: radial-gradient(circle, #0a0a0a 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
transition: all 0s 5s;
}