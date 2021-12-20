Adding objects to the background

Click Inspect, click the fan html then click Computed at the top right panel (Styles, Computed Layout Event Listeners). You will probably have to click it again after you have clicked the black to see the changed rules.
How come yours says 1 and mine says 0?
opacity: 0;
My image here is see-through and yours isn’t.
https://jsfiddle.net/qdhu6axf/
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 100s;
}
You see where the inspector crosses the line out. That’s broken code. The opacity:0 will only be implemented after the 100s delay because you have not said what is to be transitioned so everything is transitioned. You need to click the computed panel as I explained above and not the styles panel to see what the actual computed styles is.. Look at my screenshot the word "Computed’ is underlined.
I have mentioned the broken code about 4 times now (and corrected it) but you keep glossing over it and referring to you black background that no one can see through except you. It may be that you have better eyes and a better monitor than me.
FWIW, I can detect no trace of transparency, either.
Opacity should be set at 1 and not 0.
Which would be the corrected code.
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 1;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
No No NO. Please read my last posts, That is not valid.
Please read.
Which of these is good?
Is opacity even needed or necessary?
Why would opacity be used with hidden?
opacity: 0 : you can not click on elements behind it.
visibility: hidden : you can click on elements behind it.
This works: https://jsfiddle.net/3wubyLge/
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 1;
transition: visibility 0s;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
This works: https://jsfiddle.net/3wubyLge/1/
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 1;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
This works: https://jsfiddle.net/3wubyLge/2/
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
transition: visibility 0s;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
This works: https://jsfiddle.net/3wubyLge/3/
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
This works: https://jsfiddle.net/efscar83/
.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
animation: all 0s forwards 11s;
}
@keyframes all {
100% {
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
}
}
Why do I want to use both opacity: 0, and visibility: hidden?
You used both in your example here:
How come both were used?
100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}
visibility:hidden; would be an alternative to
display: none; which can’t be used with @keyframes.
Maybe that is why.
I found both properties being used here:
But this one is using transition.
I think it is now used as a way to hide the element after it fades out.
I think
transition: visibility 0s may be invalid, or I don’t know how to use it.
Is there any documentation for
transition: visibility;
I found this works: https://jsfiddle.net/9qsh48fg/
fence disappears first.
then fan, cross, .ratio-keeper::before comes next.
opacity isn’t applied to all properties at the same time for some reason.
On the first click.
On the 2nd click: all are removed at 1 time.
Does not occur in the video code, only testing code.
.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
opacity: 0;
/*visibility: hidden;*/
transition: opacity 1ms 3s;
/* transition-delay: 5s;*/
}
I have 3 ways to do this that work using opacity: 0;
This uses transition:
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
opacity: 0;
/*visibility: hidden;*/
transition: opacity 1ms 11s;
/* transition-delay: 11s;*/
}
or this way:
This uses animation:
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
animation: all 0s forwards 11s;
}
@keyframes all {
100% {
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
}
}
I also tested this: https://jsfiddle.net/gos1m5x8/
It seems to work, no issues with it.
.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
transition: visibility 0s 11s, opacity 1ms 11s;
}
How many times do I have to say the same thing? It was invalid because you left the unit of the seconds. 0s not 0. If you use 0s you can see it’s valid in the web inspector because it’s not crossed out now.
Visibility doesn’t have a transition state. It’s either on and off so it won’t transition over time. However you can use it to trigger the instant action after a suitable delay - which is what the method was being used for.
You can see it here in the demo where after the width transition finishes the element gets hidden.
Yes that is why you would use it but usually you would fade the opacity from 1 to zero and then you delay the visibility to be timed with the end of that transition so it can then hide it completely.
How would making a hole see-through work using mix-blend-mode?
An example: https://jsfiddle.net/f2sgLhbe/
How would that be done with my code here? https://jsfiddle.net/05f6xcus/
I had seen that, but I don’t know if it would be able to work, or how it would work.
I believe mix-blend-mode is used in place of transparent.
Would an example be able to be made using mix-blend-mode here, or it won’t work?
As proof of concept this seems to work.
However there are a lot of bugs with mix-blend-mode and a big impact on cpu apparently causing the page to become janky and animations to lag. Read The article and comments here.
Thanks for the concept, I see how it is buggy.
https://jsfiddle.net/fbyco7w3/2/
I know it is only a test code, but is this supposed to happen when you add a color to the html?
Can that be adjusted or fixed?
Why would a color be added to the html?
That has nothing to do with mix-blend-mode (except that Chrome needs the background-white on the html to work).
It’s simply because I used a height:100% on the demo to centre the element vertically. It has nothing to do with the mix-blend mode. In a real solution you would have html at height:100% and the body at min-height:100% (assuming no full height page wrapper),
In the demo you scrolled below the viewport but the demo was only covering the viewport so the background scrolled away. You should have enough knowledge by now to work out these simple scenarios.
The demo has been updated with min-height instead for the body.
I did some tests and found out the flicker occurs when transparent is used.
To fix that, I can do this.
This is all that would be needed.
.fadingOut .curtain::before{
background-color: black;
transition: background-color 0s 11s ;
}
Full code: https://jsfiddle.net/0gL5y6k8/
.curtain::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
border: 1px solid;
border-color: orange green orange green;
}
.fadingOut .curtain::before {
background-color: black;
transition: background-color 0s 11s;
}
When
::before is used: Content:
content: ""; gets added below it all the time, right?
Then it would look like this?
.fadingOut .curtain::before {
content: "";
background-color: black;
transition: background-color 0s 11s;
}
Should I be doing this a different way?
All I am doing is filling in the circle.
I tried this: that did not work.
.fadingOut .curtain::before{
background-image: radial-gradient(circle, #0a0a0a 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
transition: background-image 0s 6s ;
}
I have this hover code where a transition is applied to a gradient, but, I don’t know how it would be applied in the above code:
https://jsfiddle.net/u5vwbLg8/
.exit{
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
box-sizing: border-box;
position: relative;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
width: 48px;
height: 48px;
cursor: pointer;
background:
linear-gradient(green 0 0),
linear-gradient(green 0 0) blue;
background-size: 7px 100%, 100% 7px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
border: 5px solid red;
border-radius: 50%;
transform: rotate(45deg);
animation: fadeInExit 2s forwards 0s;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
.exit:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: -5px;
top: -5px;
right: -5px;
bottom: -5px;
background-image:
linear-gradient(red 0 0),
linear-gradient(red 0 0);
transform: rotate(0deg);
box-sizing: border-box;
width: 48px;
height: 48px;
cursor: pointer;
background-size: 7px 100%, 100% 7px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
border: 5px solid red;
border-radius: 50%;
transition: all 1s ease;
}
.exit:hover::before,
.fadingOut .exit::before {
opacity: 0;
}
.fadingOut .exit {
animation: fadeOutExit 5s forwards;
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 1;
}
@keyframes fadeOutExit {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
This was my attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/tdbsh37v/
.curtain::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: 640px 100%, 100% 360px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
border: 1px solid;
border-color: orange green orange green;
}
.fadingOut .curtain::before {
content: "";
position: relative;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: 640px 100%, 100% 360px;
width: 640px;
height: 360px;
background-image: radial-gradient(circle, #0a0a0a 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
transition: all 0s 5s;
}
Still flickers back on after curtain has closed. I’ve fixed this for you a few times now so not really interested in pursuing it again.
Yes without
content:""; there is no ‘box’ to style. Of course you don’t need to keep repeating it once you’ve defined it for that element if you are making changes etc.
Case in example:
You have already defined content:""; here:
.curtain::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
border: 1px solid;
border-color: orange green orange green;
}
What makes you think you have to add it again? You didn’t add position:absolute again or any of the other styles so why should you add content:"" again?
You can’t transition gradients or background images.
No you don’t have any gradient transition there. You are simply animating the opacity of the element which is something different.
We’ve been through this multiple times and that’s the reason that you are using opacity to fade out the gradient and why it needed to be on a pseudo element or you would fade everything out. This is a bit like groundhog day
Inside this minimal code is a small reproducible example.
I’m forcing the flash to appear which is caused by the transparent circle.
https://jsfiddle.net/3y7k5x86/
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
Am I right that the flash is caused by the transparent circle?
Partially I think although I could reproduce the problem occasionally with a solid color. The problem is that you fade out the container but the curtins seem to disappear straight away so for a fraction of a second you can see the stuff underneat and when its a radial gradient with transparency the paint time is longer.
As I suggested before you should fade out the stuff underneath the curtain before you then fade it all out.
e.g.
/*.fadingOut .isOpen*/
.fadingOut .outer {
animation: fadingOut 1s ease;
animation-delay: 8s;
}
.fadingOut .curtain::before {
animation: fadingOut 1s ease;
animation-delay: 7s;
}
Now when you fade the container out there is nothing underneath to show.