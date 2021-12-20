Adding objects to the background

Still flickers back on after curtain has closed. I’ve fixed this for you a few times now so not really interested in pursuing it again.

asasass: asasass: When ::before is used: Content: content: "";

Yes without content:""; there is no ‘box’ to style. Of course you don’t need to keep repeating it once you’ve defined it for that element if you are making changes etc.

Case in example:

asasass: asasass: Then it would look like this? .fadingOut .curtain::before { content: ""; background-color: black; transition: background-color 0s 11s; }

You have already defined content:""; here:

.curtain::before { content: ''; position: absolute; top: -2px; left: -2px; right: -2px; bottom: -2px; background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%); border: 1px solid; border-color: orange green orange green; }

What makes you think you have to add it again? You didn’t add position:absolute again or any of the other styles so why should you add content:"" again?

asasass: asasass: I have this hover code where a transition is applied to a gradient

You can’t transition gradients or background images.

No you don’t have any gradient transition there. You are simply animating the opacity of the element which is something different.

We’ve been through this multiple times and that’s the reason that you are using opacity to fade out the gradient and why it needed to be on a pseudo element or you would fade everything out. This is a bit like groundhog day