Adding objects to the background

I did some tests and found out the flicker occurs when transparent is used.
To fix that, I can do this.
This is all that would be needed.
.fadingOut .curtain::before{
background-color: black;
transition: background-color 0s 11s ;
}
Full code: https://jsfiddle.net/0gL5y6k8/
.curtain::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
border: 1px solid;
border-color: orange green orange green;
}
.fadingOut .curtain::before {
background-color: black;
transition: background-color 0s 11s;
}
Should I be doing this a different way?
All I am doing is filling in the circle.
I tried this: that did not work.
.fadingOut .curtain::before{
background-image: radial-gradient(circle, #0a0a0a 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
transition: background-image 0s 6s ;
}