Adding objects to the background

On this one I removed the middle. https://jsfiddle.net/j6ab02k9/
I can see the background through it.
On this one, all that is needed to be done is tap on the screen, and you should be able to see the black become transparent.
https://jsfiddle.net/485zr9xe/
I removed the animation stuff.
This is all that is added.
.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 100s;
}
css:
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/* background: #0a0a0a;*/
}
.ratio-keeper:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
height: 100%;
background: #0a0a0a;
}
.inner {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
}
Nope.
Here’s the proof with both before and after.
What are you trying to do with that code anyway?
You know it’s broken don’t you?
This is not valid:
transition: visibility 0;
It should be 0s otherwise you’ll probably get a transition ‘all’ and all changed properties will wait for the 100s. There’s no point in delaying visibility:hidden if opacity:0 happens immediately either unless theres another reason for it.
After clicking the black the web inspector shows opacity: 1 still.
That’s weird.
This one works now, I forgot to add in the delay before. https://jsfiddle.net/6agxf2h9/
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
animation: all 11s forwards 100s;
}
@keyframes all {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
99% {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
}
}
I still can’t see a difference but as I said 50 posts ago."" If you change a property with keyframes using forwards then the only way to change it again is with another keyframe".
Where do I find opacity in dev tools? https://jsfiddle.net/e1jn30bc/
I’m trying to find this:
Click Inspect, click the fan html then click Computed at the top right panel (Styles, Computed Layout Event Listeners). You will probably have to click it again after you have clicked the black to see the changed rules.
How come yours says 1 and mine says 0?
opacity: 0;
My image here is see-through and yours isn’t.
https://jsfiddle.net/qdhu6axf/
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 100s;
}
You see where the inspector crosses the line out. That’s broken code. The opacity:0 will only be implemented after the 100s delay because you have not said what is to be transitioned so everything is transitioned. You need to click the computed panel as I explained above and not the styles panel to see what the actual computed styles is.. Look at my screenshot the word "Computed’ is underlined.
I have mentioned the broken code about 4 times now (and corrected it) but you keep glossing over it and referring to you black background that no one can see through except you. It may be that you have better eyes and a better monitor than me.
FWIW, I can detect no trace of transparency, either.
Opacity should be set at 1 and not 0.
Which would be the corrected code.
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 1;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
No No NO. Please read my last posts, That is not valid.
Please read.
Which of these is good?
Is opacity even needed or necessary?
Why would opacity be used with hidden?
opacity: 0 : you can not click on elements behind it.
visibility: hidden : you can click on elements behind it.
This works: https://jsfiddle.net/3wubyLge/
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 1;
transition: visibility 0s;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
This works: https://jsfiddle.net/3wubyLge/1/
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 1;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
This works: https://jsfiddle.net/3wubyLge/2/
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
transition: visibility 0s;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
This works: https://jsfiddle.net/3wubyLge/3/
.off .ratio-keeper::before {
visibility: hidden;
transition-delay: 11s;
}
This works: https://jsfiddle.net/efscar83/
.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
animation: all 0s forwards 11s;
}
@keyframes all {
100% {
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
}
}
Why do I want to use both opacity: 0, and visibility: hidden?
You used both in your example here:
How come both were used?
100%{opacity:0;visibility:hidden;}
visibility:hidden; would be an alternative to
display: none; which can’t be used with @keyframes.
Maybe that is why.
I found both properties being used here:
But this one is using transition.
I think it is now used as a way to hide the element after it fades out.
I think
transition: visibility 0s may be invalid, or I don’t know how to use it.
Is there any documentation for
transition: visibility;
I found this works: https://jsfiddle.net/9qsh48fg/
fence disappears first.
then fan, cross, .ratio-keeper::before comes next.
opacity isn’t applied to all properties at the same time for some reason.
On the first click.
On the 2nd click: all are removed at 1 time.
Does not occur in the video code, only testing code.
.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
opacity: 0;
/*visibility: hidden;*/
transition: opacity 1ms 3s;
/* transition-delay: 5s;*/
}
I have 3 ways to do this that work using opacity: 0;
This uses transition:
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
opacity: 0;
/*visibility: hidden;*/
transition: opacity 1ms 11s;
/* transition-delay: 11s;*/
}
or this way:
This uses animation:
.fadingOut .curtain::before,
.fadingOut .fence,
.fadingOut .fan,
.fadingOut .cross {
animation: all 0s forwards 11s;
}
@keyframes all {
100% {
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
}
}
I also tested this: https://jsfiddle.net/gos1m5x8/
It seems to work, no issues with it.
.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
transition: visibility 0s 11s, opacity 1ms 11s;
}
How many times do I have to say the same thing? It was invalid because you left the unit of the seconds. 0s not 0. If you use 0s you can see it’s valid in the web inspector because it’s not crossed out now.
Visibility doesn’t have a transition state. It’s either on and off so it won’t transition over time. However you can use it to trigger the instant action after a suitable delay - which is what the method was being used for.
You can see it here in the demo where after the width transition finishes the element gets hidden.
Yes that is why you would use it but usually you would fade the opacity from 1 to zero and then you delay the visibility to be timed with the end of that transition so it can then hide it completely.
How would making a hole see-through work using mix-blend-mode?
An example: https://jsfiddle.net/f2sgLhbe/
How would that be done with my code here? https://jsfiddle.net/05f6xcus/
I had seen that, but I don’t know if it would be able to work, or how it would work.
I believe mix-blend-mode is used in place of transparent.
Would an example be able to be made using mix-blend-mode here, or it won’t work?
As proof of concept this seems to work.
As proof of concept this seems to work.

However there are a lot of bugs with mix-blend-mode and a big impact on cpu apparently causing the page to become janky and animations to lag.