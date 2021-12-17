Adding objects to the background

On this one, all that is needed to be done is tap on the screen, and you should be able to see the black become transparent.
https://jsfiddle.net/485zr9xe/
I removed the animation stuff.
This is all that is added.
.off .ratio-keeper::before,
.off .fence,
.off .fan,
.off .cross {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
transition: visibility 0;
transition-delay: 100s;
}
css:
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/* background: #0a0a0a;*/
}
.ratio-keeper:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
height: 100%;
background: #0a0a0a;
}
.inner {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
}
