Adding multi dimensional arrays to different tables

i need a unique column bcs the students id is not a unique spcific one for the students, id just a way they numbered how many rows or students is in the data, and if i don’t add a unique id for first call, the second call will overight the ids when student_id 1 may have different surname and firstname, so i used datetime plus rand to distinguish each students store in the data base.
Thanks but i can’t run a select statement in an Api call, thats why i need it stored in my database once there i know exactly what to do with it
This is NOT a query of Api but “your database” to see what student ids have been added.
That’s not going to work as this “unique id” applies to the database you are adding records to. An upload today and one the next will not be able to tell if this person is already in the database. You are just throwing an array of data that can’t tell one John Doe from the next.
Why is student id just an increment number and not a true value in Api array?
There are many new projects that get populated with some type of file,be it an inventory file or list of employees or something but in most cases this is a one time thing and from that point on records are tracked with the new system.
I am sure you can create a student id (though I would use an auto increment DB field create this number) for each student added to the system. But you can’t rely on just a name for a student to be unique and identified by during input.
We have not had a good basic database question for awhile so here is one possible solution. Going to limit the solution to just inserting data into a clean database. I don’t understand if there are plans to update the data with subsequent imports but that is okay, just getting the data in is a good first step.
Start with the database schema just to get on the same page:
USE schools;
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS students;
CREATE TABLE students (
id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
first_name VARCHAR(20),
last_name VARCHAR(20),
age INT,
gender CHAR(8)
) DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci ENGINE = InnoDB;
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS terms;
CREATE TABLE terms (
id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
student_id INT NOT NULL,
name VARCHAR(20)
) DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci ENGINE = InnoDB;
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS scores;
CREATE TABLE scores (
id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
term_id INT NOT NULL,
name VARCHAR(20),
score INT
) DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci ENGINE = InnoDB;
So three tables for students, terms and scores. Each child table is inked to it’s parent table via an id. Again this is all just to get going.
I am going to add one twist here and use the Doctrine DBAL library. As you will soon see, the library makes it trivial to insert and update records using simple arrays. Under the hood, sql prepare statements are used to it’s all safe from injection attacks. There is simply no reason to spend time and effort making sql INSERT strings when libraries such as DBAL are readily available and widely used.
I also added the Symfony var-dumper library which gives you a function called dump. Basically the same as var_dump but with much prettier output.
# create project
mkdir schools
cd schools
composer require doctrine/dbal
composer require symfony/var-dumper
And now for the actual working code:
# import.php
use Doctrine\DBAL\DriverManager;
require_once 'vendor/autoload.php';
$db = DriverManager::getConnection([
'url' => 'mysql://user:password@localhost/schools'
]);
// This is just the array of data from the original post
$students = require 'students.php'; // dump($students);
foreach($students as $student) {
$db->insert('students',[
'first_name' => $student['first_name'],
'last_name' => $student['last_name'],
'age' => $student['age'],
'gender' => $student['gender'],
]);
$studentId = $db->lastInsertId();
foreach($student['records'] as $term) {
$db->insert('terms',[
'student_id' => $studentId,
'name' => $term['term'],
]);
$termId = $db->lastInsertId();
foreach($term['scores'] as $name => $score)
{
$db->insert('scores',[
'term_id' => $termId,
'name' => $name,
'score' => $score,
]);
}
}
}
All very straight forward. So get this working and then modify to suit.
thanks, but i that aspect is fix already, from our new database we query by unique id which serves as the serial number per each record inserted into the database.
instead of searching where id is 4 we do where unique_id = 35286328813
thanks a million times, thats just the idea
[quote=“ahundiak, post:19, topic:361928”]
There is simply no reason to spend time and effort making sql INSERT strings when libraries such as DBAL are readily available and widely used.
[/quote] I am being opened up to a whole new height of development, and the way you structured the table, two errors i do mostly is that all my none interger columns are set to VARCHAR(255) and you used CHAR(8) for gender
I completely understand what you are saying regarding creating a new unique id for the student. I don’t have a problem with that at all. This however does not address when “Second Term” records are uploaded without a clear way of identifying if the student is in the database already. These “Second Term” students will again be given a new id that is different than the “First Term” upload.
you are very correct, but from the records the only thing that can differ from students is their firstname and last name, so if we are to check that we can do if SELECT where first = fffff AND last = ddd
and if returned query is not empty then user already exist but then possibility of having hundreds of persons with same firstname and lastname is very much possible, hence comes our unique id to save the students. unique id is the database primary key and must not have duplicate, so we can have 5 mary jane in the students database but their unique id will be different as to know which one her records is being accessed
impressive enough, there is so much automation in this DBSL, looks like so many hands are working on the insert function, i will like to know if i can enable this in my localhost or does it work together with MySQL database because that’s the one my live host uses
The Doctrine DBAL library is just a wrapper for PHP’s PDO class. Doctrine connects to a database and then offers a few convenience methods like insert and update.
$db = DriverManager::getConnection([
'url' => 'mysql://user:password@localhost/schools'
]);
The ‘mysql’ part of the connection string indicates you want to connect to a mysql database.
I will run this in my console to get composer compile the folder for me as to use it in my project.?
then i will write a php code including the vendorautoload.php
and then other codes to get it inserted.
please can u zip a compozed folder or project called school zip it and upload here so i can download and get testing immediately
It has become clear that I am confusing you far more than any help I might be providing. My apologies. I deleted my posts and won’t bother you again.
so sorry you misunderstood my request, you actually gave me a clue, the table structures and the looping was perfectly understood and i can replicate what you did using a normal mysql insertion query. but really love to start using DBAL library and my common hard nut is composer, i normal install compozer in my laptop and use console to compile any packagelist but if i have an already compozed library i will just unzip it in my project folder and point the autoload.php accordingly.
please return the post am making progress with it, i should have copied it out if i knew you were going to delete it.
I have restored @ahundiak’s posts.
The student_id was never an increments number, the way the Api produces its data differs from the way we choose to interpret and store them. these students are not regular every day students, in term or course module they may have 10 students which they assigned an id student1 to student10. but once that term or course module has ended, they start a fresh registeration or onboarding for student who applied for term two or module two which they may not necessary be same students, even if a formal student applied for term two is likely his id for term two will change.
So we here are keeping records or all activities thats why the unique id has date plus the added number.
Most important thing is inserting into the database and we can take care of subsequent insertions without updating any records or having the issue to worry about student already exist, because a student can exist as many times as he took the course but in our storage he will be identified with a serial or unique number per course or entry.
Thanks a million times @Gandalf you are kind
