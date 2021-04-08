Adding multi dimensional arrays to different tables

We have not had a good basic database question for awhile so here is one possible solution. Going to limit the solution to just inserting data into a clean database. I don’t understand if there are plans to update the data with subsequent imports but that is okay, just getting the data in is a good first step.

Start with the database schema just to get on the same page:

USE schools; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS students; CREATE TABLE students ( id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY, first_name VARCHAR(20), last_name VARCHAR(20), age INT, gender CHAR(8) ) DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci ENGINE = InnoDB; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS terms; CREATE TABLE terms ( id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY, student_id INT NOT NULL, name VARCHAR(20) ) DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci ENGINE = InnoDB; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS scores; CREATE TABLE scores ( id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY, term_id INT NOT NULL, name VARCHAR(20), score INT ) DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci ENGINE = InnoDB;

So three tables for students, terms and scores. Each child table is inked to it’s parent table via an id. Again this is all just to get going.

I am going to add one twist here and use the Doctrine DBAL library. As you will soon see, the library makes it trivial to insert and update records using simple arrays. Under the hood, sql prepare statements are used to it’s all safe from injection attacks. There is simply no reason to spend time and effort making sql INSERT strings when libraries such as DBAL are readily available and widely used.

I also added the Symfony var-dumper library which gives you a function called dump. Basically the same as var_dump but with much prettier output.

# create project mkdir schools cd schools composer require doctrine/dbal composer require symfony/var-dumper

And now for the actual working code:

# import.php use Doctrine\DBAL\DriverManager; require_once 'vendor/autoload.php'; $db = DriverManager::getConnection([ 'url' => 'mysql://user:password@localhost/schools' ]); // This is just the array of data from the original post $students = require 'students.php'; // dump($students); foreach($students as $student) { $db->insert('students',[ 'first_name' => $student['first_name'], 'last_name' => $student['last_name'], 'age' => $student['age'], 'gender' => $student['gender'], ]); $studentId = $db->lastInsertId(); foreach($student['records'] as $term) { $db->insert('terms',[ 'student_id' => $studentId, 'name' => $term['term'], ]); $termId = $db->lastInsertId(); foreach($term['scores'] as $name => $score) { $db->insert('scores',[ 'term_id' => $termId, 'name' => $name, 'score' => $score, ]); } } }

All very straight forward. So get this working and then modify to suit.