Adding multi dimensional arrays to different tables

Can’t you just call their API real time and add some caching in front of it? Copying all that data over the time feels rather pointless, especially given that most caching systems (like Redis and Memcached) are out-of-the-box capable of caching complete arrays, which is a lot easier that converting your array to MySQL and then back from MySQL to an array again.
thanks alot, i would used the api directly if am to just display it on the site but that will not solve my problems because those datas in the database where i copied it to will serve a whole lot, which caching may not solve. for a simple display then your suggestions are very perfect but for custom twisting and working with the data then i need them in my database
There’s no Year or Dates associated with the “term” or “scores”?
I.E “First Term” what year?
Would there be multiple Scores of the same type, e.g. “maths” during the same term for each student?
If there are more than ONE set of scores for each “term” what are the dates these scores represent?
Does the array ever change?
Seems there is missing data to do proper data keeping with.
Just wondering if you’ll be seeing things like this and what you expect to do with this information.
[4] => Array
(
[first_name] => Sean
[last_name] => Thomas
[age] => 23
[gender] => male
[student_id] => 5
[records] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[term] => First term
[scores] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[maths] => 198
[english] => 121
[science] => 105
)
[1] => Array
(
[maths] => 300
[english] => 242
[science] => 115
)
)
)
)
)
)
thanks alot, but the record currently showing is for first term which is an academic session for three months, and in a term they did maths, English and science and of which each of the 5 students scored various marks for each subject
nop, each term has only three subject which you can either score once for each
the array is static only number of students per term changes and their various scores for each three subjects, meaning that next term the number of students may exceed 5 that will take same three subjects and get different scores according to what they wrote
So why do you need a $unique column?
He doesn’t… Just track with student id and term.
So if we are not worried about years or anything you just need to check if data has been entered into the tables for student id and term. I would query both tables and build a little array that has the student id as the primary KEY and terms as array values. example:
//Get student ids and terms already in system
$student_ids = array();
$sql_student_ids = "SELECT
st.student_id
, mt.term
FROM `student_table` AS st
LEFT JOIN `students_meta_table` AS mt
ON mt.student_id = st.student_id";
$result_student_ids = $conn->query($sql_student_ids);
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result_student_ids)) {
$student_ids[$row['student_id']][] = $row['term'];
}
By doing this you can then check while looping through the data if the student id is a KEY in the
$student_ids array allowing you to either ADD a record to the
student_table or UPDATE the
student_table record for this student, e.g. AGE or NAME CHANGE etc. A simple IF/ELSE statement can determine this.
if(!array_key_exists($dat['student_id'],$student_ids)){
$query_AddStudent->execute();
}else{
$query_UpdateStudent->execute();
}
Then it’s just a matter of digging our way into this array to get to the level of subject and score with some foreach loops and then checking if the Term has been records for this student by again referencing the
$student_ids array but this time looking at values in the array for this student.
I can see 2 conditions that need to be checked.
- There are no records for this student
- There are records but the TERM is not yet entered, e.g. Second Term
The first is the same as before, the second checks that the array KEY does exist but it doesn’t find the $term in the
$student_ids array under this students KEY. This 2 part condition looks like this.
if(!array_key_exists($dat['student_id'],$student_ids) || (array_key_exists($dat['student_id'],$student_ids) && !in_array($term,$student_ids[$dat['student_id']]))):
$query_AddSubjectScore->execute();
endif;
Putting it all together looks like this.
if(!empty($data)):
//Get student ids and terms already in system
$student_ids = array();
$sql_student_ids = "SELECT
st.student_id
, mt.term
FROM `student_table` AS st
LEFT JOIN `students_meta_table` AS mt
ON mt.student_id = st.student_id";
$result_student_ids = $conn->query($sql_student_ids);
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result_student_ids)) {
$student_ids[$row['student_id']][] = $row['term'];
}
$sql_AddStudent = "INSERT INTO `student_table`(
`student_id`
, `first_name`
, `last_name`
, `age`
, `gender`)
VALUES (?,?,?,?,?)";
$query_AddStudent = $conn->prepare($sql_AddStudent);
$query_AddStudent->bind_param("sssss", $studentId, $firstname, $lastname, $age, $gender);
$sql_UpdateStudent = "UPDATE `student_table` SET
`first_name` = ?
, `last_name` = ?
, `age` = ?
, `gender` = ?
WHERE `student_id` = ?";
$query_UpdateStudent = $conn->prepare($sql_UpdateStudent);
$query_UpdateStudent->bind_param("sssss", $firstname, $lastname, $age, $gender, $studentId);
foreach($data as $dat):
$firstname = $dat['first_name'];
$lastname = $dat['last_name'];
$age = $dat['age'];
$gender = $dat['gender'];
$studentId = $dat['student_id'];
if(!empty($dat['student_id'])):
if(!array_key_exists($dat['student_id'],$student_ids)){
$query_AddStudent->execute();
}else{
$query_UpdateStudent->execute();
}
if(!empty($dat['records'])):
$sql_AddSubjectScore = "INSERT INTO `students_meta_table`(
`student_id`
, `term`
, `subject`
, `score`)
VALUES (?,?,?,?)";
$query_AddSubjectScore = $conn->prepare($sql_AddSubjectScore);
$query_AddSubjectScore->bind_param("ssss", $studentId, $term, $subject, $score);
foreach($dat['records'] as $k => $v):
$term = $dat['records'][$k]['term'];
foreach($dat['records'][$k]['scores'] as $kk => $subjects):
foreach($subjects as $subject => $score):
if(!array_key_exists($dat['student_id'],$student_ids) || (array_key_exists($dat['student_id'],$student_ids) && !in_array($term,$student_ids[$dat['student_id']]))):
$query_AddSubjectScore->execute();
endif;
endforeach;
endforeach;
endforeach;
endif;
endif;
endforeach;
endif;
i need a unique column bcs the students id is not a unique spcific one for the students, id just a way they numbered how many rows or students is in the data, and if i don’t add a unique id for first call, the second call will overight the ids when student_id 1 may have different surname and firstname, so i used datetime plus rand to distinguish each students store in the data base.
Thanks but i can’t run a select statement in an Api call, thats why i need it stored in my database once there i know exactly what to do with it
This is NOT a query of Api but “your database” to see what student ids have been added.
That’s not going to work as this “unique id” applies to the database you are adding records to. An upload today and one the next will not be able to tell if this person is already in the database. You are just throwing an array of data that can’t tell one John Doe from the next.
Why is student id just an increment number and not a true value in Api array?
There are many new projects that get populated with some type of file,be it an inventory file or list of employees or something but in most cases this is a one time thing and from that point on records are tracked with the new system.
I am sure you can create a student id (though I would use an auto increment DB field create this number) for each student added to the system. But you can’t rely on just a name for a student to be unique and identified by during input.
We have not had a good basic database question for awhile so here is one possible solution. Going to limit the solution to just inserting data into a clean database. I don’t understand if there are plans to update the data with subsequent imports but that is okay, just getting the data in is a good first step.
Start with the database schema just to get on the same page:
USE schools;
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS students;
CREATE TABLE students (
id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
first_name VARCHAR(20),
last_name VARCHAR(20),
age INT,
gender CHAR(8)
) DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci ENGINE = InnoDB;
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS terms;
CREATE TABLE terms (
id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
student_id INT NOT NULL,
name VARCHAR(20)
) DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci ENGINE = InnoDB;
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS scores;
CREATE TABLE scores (
id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
term_id INT NOT NULL,
name VARCHAR(20),
score INT
) DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci ENGINE = InnoDB;
So three tables for students, terms and scores. Each child table is inked to it’s parent table via an id. Again this is all just to get going.
I am going to add one twist here and use the Doctrine DBAL library. As you will soon see, the library makes it trivial to insert and update records using simple arrays. Under the hood, sql prepare statements are used to it’s all safe from injection attacks. There is simply no reason to spend time and effort making sql INSERT strings when libraries such as DBAL are readily available and widely used.
I also added the Symfony var-dumper library which gives you a function called dump. Basically the same as var_dump but with much prettier output.
# create project
mkdir schools
cd schools
composer require doctrine/dbal
composer require symfony/var-dumper
And now for the actual working code:
# import.php
use Doctrine\DBAL\DriverManager;
require_once 'vendor/autoload.php';
$db = DriverManager::getConnection([
'url' => 'mysql://user:password@localhost/schools'
]);
// This is just the array of data from the original post
$students = require 'students.php'; // dump($students);
foreach($students as $student) {
$db->insert('students',[
'first_name' => $student['first_name'],
'last_name' => $student['last_name'],
'age' => $student['age'],
'gender' => $student['gender'],
]);
$studentId = $db->lastInsertId();
foreach($student['records'] as $term) {
$db->insert('terms',[
'student_id' => $studentId,
'name' => $term['term'],
]);
$termId = $db->lastInsertId();
foreach($term['scores'] as $name => $score)
{
$db->insert('scores',[
'term_id' => $termId,
'name' => $name,
'score' => $score,
]);
}
}
}
All very straight forward. So get this working and then modify to suit.
thanks, but i that aspect is fix already, from our new database we query by unique id which serves as the serial number per each record inserted into the database.
instead of searching where id is 4 we do where unique_id = 35286328813
thanks a million times, thats just the idea
[quote=“ahundiak, post:19, topic:361928”]
There is simply no reason to spend time and effort making sql INSERT strings when libraries such as DBAL are readily available and widely used.
[/quote] I am being opened up to a whole new height of development, and the way you structured the table, two errors i do mostly is that all my none interger columns are set to VARCHAR(255) and you used CHAR(8) for gender
I completely understand what you are saying regarding creating a new unique id for the student. I don’t have a problem with that at all. This however does not address when “Second Term” records are uploaded without a clear way of identifying if the student is in the database already. These “Second Term” students will again be given a new id that is different than the “First Term” upload.
you are very correct, but from the records the only thing that can differ from students is their firstname and last name, so if we are to check that we can do if SELECT where first = fffff AND last = ddd
and if returned query is not empty then user already exist but then possibility of having hundreds of persons with same firstname and lastname is very much possible, hence comes our unique id to save the students. unique id is the database primary key and must not have duplicate, so we can have 5 mary jane in the students database but their unique id will be different as to know which one her records is being accessed
impressive enough, there is so much automation in this DBSL, looks like so many hands are working on the insert function, i will like to know if i can enable this in my localhost or does it work together with MySQL database because that’s the one my live host uses