Adding multi dimensional arrays to different tables

So if we are not worried about years or anything you just need to check if data has been entered into the tables for student id and term. I would query both tables and build a little array that has the student id as the primary KEY and terms as array values. example:

//Get student ids and terms already in system $student_ids = array(); $sql_student_ids = "SELECT st.student_id , mt.term FROM `student_table` AS st LEFT JOIN `students_meta_table` AS mt ON mt.student_id = st.student_id"; $result_student_ids = $conn->query($sql_student_ids); while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result_student_ids)) { $student_ids[$row['student_id']][] = $row['term']; }

By doing this you can then check while looping through the data if the student id is a KEY in the $student_ids array allowing you to either ADD a record to the student_table or UPDATE the student_table record for this student, e.g. AGE or NAME CHANGE etc. A simple IF/ELSE statement can determine this.

if(!array_key_exists($dat['student_id'],$student_ids)){ $query_AddStudent->execute(); }else{ $query_UpdateStudent->execute(); }

Then it’s just a matter of digging our way into this array to get to the level of subject and score with some foreach loops and then checking if the Term has been records for this student by again referencing the $student_ids array but this time looking at values in the array for this student.

I can see 2 conditions that need to be checked.

There are no records for this student There are records but the TERM is not yet entered, e.g. Second Term

The first is the same as before, the second checks that the array KEY does exist but it doesn’t find the $term in the $student_ids array under this students KEY. This 2 part condition looks like this.

if(!array_key_exists($dat['student_id'],$student_ids) || (array_key_exists($dat['student_id'],$student_ids) && !in_array($term,$student_ids[$dat['student_id']]))): $query_AddSubjectScore->execute(); endif;

Putting it all together looks like this.