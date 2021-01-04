Adding multi dimensional arrays to different tables

PHP
#1

I need help getting this data into the database and have each records for each row in a different table, My approach was to add second id for each students called unique and then insert it into the database using seal as the primary key instead using the id. My problem is how to get each users records and associate them with their ids or the unique id i created and insert them in a different table called students_meta_table,
Here is the data in array:

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [first_name] => James
            [last_name] => Mike
            [age] => 20
            [gender] => male
            [student_id] => 1
            [records] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [term] => First term
                            [scores] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => Array
                                        (
                                            [maths] => 207
                                            [english] => 104
                                            [science] => 80
                                        )

                                )

                        )

                )

        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [first_name] => Luke
            [last_name] => Garry
            [age] => 21
            [gender] => male
            [student_id] => 2
            [records] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [term] => First term
                            [scores] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => Array
                                        (
                                            [maths] => 200
                                            [english] => 109
                                            [science] => 96
                                        )

                                )

                        )

                )

        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [first_name] => Zara
            [last_name] => Eben
            [age] => 22
            [gender] => female
            [student_id] => 3
            [records] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [term] => First term
                            [scores] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => Array
                                        (
                                            [maths] => 205
                                            [english] => 108
                                            [science] => 76
                                        )

                                )

                        )

                )

        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [first_name] => Festus
            [last_name] => Amrem
            [age] => 19
            [gender] => male
            [student_id] => 4
            [records] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [term] => First term
                            [scores] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => Array
                                        (
                                            [maths] => 202
                                            [english] => 101
                                            [science] => 94
                                        )

                                )

                        )

                )

        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [first_name] => Sean
            [last_name] => Thomas
            [age] => 23
            [gender] => male
            [student_id] => 5
            [records] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [term] => First term
                            [scores] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => Array
                                        (
                                            [maths] => 198
                                            [english] => 121
                                            [science] => 105
                                        )

                                )

                        )

                )

        )

)

And this is the code i wrote to add only the other details to the database but the records i dont know how to go about them

foreach($data as $dat){
			
		// Create unique code and must be inside a loop as to create unique numbers for each row
		$uniq1 = date(strtotime('NOW'));
		$uniq2 = rand(100000, 999999);
		$unique = $uniq1 . $uniq2;
		
		
		$firstname = $dat['first_name'];
		$lastname = $dat['last_name'];
		$age = $dat['age'];
		$gender = $dat['gender'];
		$studentId = $dat['student_id'];
		$records = $dat['records'];
		
		
		// REBUILD THE DATA FOR EASY INSERTION 
		
		$values[] = "('$unique', '$firstname', '$lastname', '$age', '$gender', '$studentId')";
		
		
	}
	
	
	$sql = "INSERT INTO student_table (unique, first_name, last_name, age, gender, student_id) VALUES ".implode(", ", $values);

if($conn->query($sql) === TRUE){
			echo 'Data was loaded into the database';
		}else{
			echo $sql .'<br>'. $conn->error;
		}
		
		$conn->close();
#2

Where are you getting these arrays? What is the real problem you are trying to solve by doing this?

#3

The data is coming from an external school api database and needed to be populated in a sub site once every week as to interact with it from the sub database with other added columns that is not found in the external site

#4

Any help will be highly appreciated, my major problem is that am not looping it correctly and thats why i keep getting index not exits or wrong matching of data to the appropriate student