Adding Methods into Javascript code

Ok,

the assignment is asking to have a for counter loop through the calculation array. The calculation childNode contains the data i need.

then im supposed to Create a method CheckCalculate that receives the child node as a parameter with no return value. Build the calculation same as previously, The first number is in position 1, the second in position 3, and the expected result in position 5. The textContent of the child node has the value. Remember that page data is text and has to be converted to a number. Add the number in the first field to the number in the second field. If the calculation as described in the html table is incorrect set the background color of the row (the array value) to #FA8072 and dynamically add another cell containing the correct result only to the failed calculation.