Adding Methods into Javascript code

Hi Here I have an html Table and with JavaScript I’m looping through and doing math. for each row the first number is added to the second number and if it doesn’t add up to the third number a fourth number is added and highlighted. This works great for me.

I need to create a method (checkCalculate) that receives the child node as a parameter with no return.

my problem is im not sure where to place it?

if I add a method like CheckCalculate: function(’’){ } where do I put it to add a method into my code and is that how I write a method? I keep trying different places and it keeps breaking my code?

<title>JavaScript </title>

<h4>Math!</h4> <table> <tbody> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>5</td> <td>3</td> <td>8</td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>7</td> <td>6</td> <td>13</td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>5</td> <td>5</td> <td>10</td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>8</td> <td>3</td> <td>13</td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>4</td> <td>7</td> <td>11</td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>3</td> <td>9</td> <td>12</td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>8</td> <td>5</td> <td>12</td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>2</td> <td>6</td> <td>8</td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>5</td> <td>9</td> <td>14</td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>6</td> <td>6</td> <td>12</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <script type="text/javascript"> var calculations = document.getElementsByClassName("Calculation"); var numberOfCalculations = calculations.length; for (var counter = 0; counter < numberOfCalculations; counter++) { var calculation = calculations[counter]; //get the calculation var firstNumber = Number(calculation.childNodes[1].textContent); var secondNumber = Number(calculation.childNodes[3].textContent); var expectedResult =Number(calculation.childNodes[5].textContent); //} var result = firstNumber + secondNumber; //add the first 2 numbers together if (result == expectedResult) //compare our result with the stored result { //we're equal } else { //we're not equal calculation.style.backgroundColor = "#FA8072"; var resultCell = document.createElement("td"); calculation.appendChild(resultCell); resultCell.appendChild(document.createTextNode(result)); } } </script>

td{ padding-top: 3px; padding-bottom: 3px; padding-right: 20px; padding-left: 20px; }

This picture is what is supposed to be shown in the web browser.



Thank you