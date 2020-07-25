Adding Methods and functions to JavaScript code

JavaScript
Hi I have the code to loop through an array and display a child’s grade and age on a HTML table according to their birthdate.

I want to give this code a method but when I add in my code function determineGrade (birthDate) { } it breaks my code and it doesn’t work. where do I add this code or is this the proper code to add a method?

<!Doctype html>
<html>
<!--Header-->
<head>
	<style>
		td{
			padding-top: 3px;
			padding-bottom: 3px;
			padding-right: 20px;
			padding-left: 20px;
		}
	</style>
	
    <title>JavaScript Assignment 4- Jasmine Lusty</title>
    <!--can contain javascript imports but page javascipt should be at the bottom of the body-->
</head>
<!--Body-->
<body>
<!-- Grade Html -->
	<h4>Grades!</h4>
    <table>
        <tbody>
            <tr id="Grade 1">
                <td>Grade 1</td>
                <td>6</td>
            </tr>
            <tr id="Grade 2">
                <td>Grade 2</td>
                <td>7</td>
            </tr>
            <tr id="Grade 3">
                <td>Grade 3</td>
                <td>8</td>
            </tr>
            <tr id="Grade 4">
                <td>Grade 4</td>
                <td>9</td>
            </tr>
            <tr id="Grade 5">
                <td>Grade 5</td>
                <td>10</td>
            </tr>
            <tr id="Grade 6">
                <td>Grade 6</td>
                <td>11</td>
            </tr>
        </tbody>
    </table>
	<br>

    <script type="text/javascript">

        //Birthdate check code.
        var birthDate = new Date(2011, 6, 18, 7, 33);
        var today = new Date()

        var yearDifference = today.getFullYear() - birthDate.getFullYear();
 

        var gradeYears = [['Grade 1', 6], ['Grade 2', 7], ['Grade 3', 8], ['Grade 4', 9], ['Grade 5', 10], ['Grade 6', 11]];


		var grade = "";
        var counter = 0;
    
		while(counter < 6 && grade == "")
        {
            var currentValue = gradeYears[counter];
            
            if (currentValue[1] == yearDifference)
            {

                grade = currentValue[0];
            }

            counter += 1; 
        }
        var gradeRow = document.getElementById(grade);
        gradeRow.style.backgroundColor = "#90EE90";

    </script>
    <br>


</body>
</html>

This picture is what is supposed to display, and what this code does display before I add any methods.
Screen Shot 2020-04-24 at 7.22.06 PM

Thank you

Ok, so is the confusion about the use of functions?

Not sure if the following will help.

You want the function to take some data and return something useful

function determineGrade (birthdate) {
    code here
    ...
    ...
    return something useful;
}

var grade = determineGrade(birthDate) // grade gets what the function returns
// do something with grade here

A simple working example

function addFive ( num ) {
    var result = num + 5;
    return result
}

console.log(addFive(10)) // outputs 15

or a bit closer to your task

function getIdName ( index ) {
    var idNames = ['item1', 'item2', 'item3', 'item4', 'item5'];
    return idNames[index];
}

var idName = getIdName(3) // item4
var item = document.getElementById(idName);
item.style.color = 'red';

You already have the working code, now it is figuring out what part of the code you need to wrap the function around (A clue, most of it:)), what you need to pass in, what you need to return and what you then do with that returned value.

Hope that isn’t more confusing:)

This seems to be a pretty good guide to function basics
function-basics

