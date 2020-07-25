Adding Methods and functions to JavaScript code

Ok, so is the confusion about the use of functions?

Not sure if the following will help.

You want the function to take some data and return something useful

function determineGrade (birthdate) { code here ... ... return something useful; } var grade = determineGrade(birthDate) // grade gets what the function returns // do something with grade here

A simple working example

function addFive ( num ) { var result = num + 5; return result } console.log(addFive(10)) // outputs 15

or a bit closer to your task

function getIdName ( index ) { var idNames = ['item1', 'item2', 'item3', 'item4', 'item5']; return idNames[index]; } var idName = getIdName(3) // item4 var item = document.getElementById(idName); item.style.color = 'red';

You already have the working code, now it is figuring out what part of the code you need to wrap the function around (A clue, most of it:)), what you need to pass in, what you need to return and what you then do with that returned value.

Hope that isn’t more confusing:)

This seems to be a pretty good guide to function basics

function-basics