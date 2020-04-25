Adding Methods and functions to JavaScript code

#1

Hi I have the code to loop through an array and display a child’s grade and age on a HTML table according to their birthdate.

I want to give this code a method but when I add in my code function determineGrade (birthDate) { } it breaks my code and it doesn’t work. where do I add this code or is this the proper code to add a method?

td{ padding-top: 3px; padding-bottom: 3px; padding-right: 20px; padding-left: 20px; } 
<title>JavaScript Assignment 4- Jasmine Lusty</title>
<!--can contain javascript imports but page javascipt should be at the bottom of the body-->

Grades!

Grade 1 6
Grade 2 7
Grade 3 8
Grade 4 9
Grade 5 10
Grade 6 11 

<script type="text/javascript">

    //Birthdate check code.
    var birthDate = new Date(2011, 6, 18, 7, 33);
    var today = new Date()

    var yearDifference = today.getFullYear() - birthDate.getFullYear();


    var gradeYears = [['Grade 1', 6], ['Grade 2', 7], ['Grade 3', 8], ['Grade 4', 9], ['Grade 5', 10], ['Grade 6', 11]];


	var grade = "";
    var counter = 0;

	while(counter < 6 && grade == "")
    {
        var currentValue = gradeYears[counter];
        
        if (currentValue[1] == yearDifference)
        {

            grade = currentValue[0];
        }

        counter += 1; 
    }
    var gradeRow = document.getElementById(grade);
    gradeRow.style.backgroundColor = "#90EE90";

</script>
<br>

This picture is what is supposed to display, and what this code does display before I add any methods.
Screen Shot 2020-04-24 at 7.22.06 PM

Thank you

#2

Ok, so is the confusion about the use of functions?

Not sure if the following will help.

You want the function to take some data and return something useful

function determineGrade (birthdate) {
    code here
    ...
    ...
    return something useful;
}

var grade = determineGrade(birthDate) // grade gets what the function returns
// do something with grade here

A simple working example

function addFive ( num ) {
    var result = num + 5;
    return result
}

console.log(addFive(10)) // outputs 15

or a bit closer to your task

function getIdName ( index ) {
    var idNames = ['item1', 'item2', 'item3', 'item4', 'item5'];
    return idNames[index];
}

var idName = getIdName(3) // item4
var item = document.getElementById(idName);
item.style.color = 'red';

You already have the working code, now it is figuring out what part of the code you need to wrap the function around (A clue, most of it:)), what you need to pass in, what you need to return and what you then do with that returned value.

Hope that isn’t more confusing:)

This seems to be a pretty good guide to function basics
function-basics

1 Like