Adding Methods and functions to JavaScript code

Hi I have the code to loop through an array and display a child’s grade and age on a HTML table according to their birthdate.
I want to give this code a method but when I add in my code function determineGrade (birthDate) { } it breaks my code and it doesn’t work. where do I add this code or is this the proper code to add a method?td{ padding-top: 3px; padding-bottom: 3px; padding-right: 20px; padding-left: 20px; }
<title>JavaScript Assignment 4- Jasmine Lusty</title>
Grades!
|Grade 1
|6
|Grade 2
|7
|Grade 3
|8
|Grade 4
|9
|Grade 5
|10
|Grade 6
|11
<script type="text/javascript">
//Birthdate check code.
var birthDate = new Date(2011, 6, 18, 7, 33);
var today = new Date()
var yearDifference = today.getFullYear() - birthDate.getFullYear();
var gradeYears = [['Grade 1', 6], ['Grade 2', 7], ['Grade 3', 8], ['Grade 4', 9], ['Grade 5', 10], ['Grade 6', 11]];
var grade = "";
var counter = 0;
while(counter < 6 && grade == "")
{
var currentValue = gradeYears[counter];
if (currentValue[1] == yearDifference)
{
grade = currentValue[0];
}
counter += 1;
}
var gradeRow = document.getElementById(grade);
gradeRow.style.backgroundColor = "#90EE90";
</script>
This picture is what is supposed to display, and what this code does display before I add any methods.
Thank you