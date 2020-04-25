Adding Methods and functions to JavaScript code

Hi I have the code to loop through an array and display a child’s grade and age on a HTML table according to their birthdate.

I want to give this code a method but when I add in my code function determineGrade (birthDate) { } it breaks my code and it doesn’t work. where do I add this code or is this the proper code to add a method?

Grades!

Grade 1 6 Grade 2 7 Grade 3 8 Grade 4 9 Grade 5 10 Grade 6 11

<script type="text/javascript"> //Birthdate check code. var birthDate = new Date(2011, 6, 18, 7, 33); var today = new Date() var yearDifference = today.getFullYear() - birthDate.getFullYear(); var gradeYears = [['Grade 1', 6], ['Grade 2', 7], ['Grade 3', 8], ['Grade 4', 9], ['Grade 5', 10], ['Grade 6', 11]]; var grade = ""; var counter = 0; while(counter < 6 && grade == "") { var currentValue = gradeYears[counter]; if (currentValue[1] == yearDifference) { grade = currentValue[0]; } counter += 1; } var gradeRow = document.getElementById(grade); gradeRow.style.backgroundColor = "#90EE90"; </script> <br>

td{ padding-top: 3px; padding-bottom: 3px; padding-right: 20px; padding-left: 20px; }

This picture is what is supposed to display, and what this code does display before I add any methods.



Thank you