Adding items to cart is not updating them

Hi Team

I have a button add to cart, then server side does the requirement for specific reason of the ecommerce. The problem is add to cart button is not showing any errors but not reading my id element from the cart and need some help.

// html code

<div class="col-lg-3 col-md-6 col-sm-12 pb-1"> <div class="card product-item border-0 mb-4"> <div class="card-header product-img position-relative overflow-hidden bg-transparent border p-0"> <img class="img-fluid w-100" src="img/product-1.jpg" alt=""> </div> <div class="card-body border-left border-right text-center p-0 pt-4 pb-3"> <h6 class="text-truncate mb-3">Colorful Stylish Shirt</h6> <div class="d-flex justify-content-center"> <h6>R123.00</h6><h6 class="text-muted ml-2"><del>R123.00</del></h6> </div> </div> <div class="card-footer d-flex justify-content-between bg-light border"> <a href="" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0"><i class="fas fa-eye text-primary mr-1"></i>View Detail</a> <a href="" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 add-to-cart-btn" data-id="1"><i class="fas fa-shopping-cart text-primary mr-1"></i>Add To Cart</a> </div> </div> </div>

// js file