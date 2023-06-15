Adding items to cart is not updating them

Hi Team
I have a button add to cart, then server side does the requirement for specific reason of the ecommerce. The problem is add to cart button is not showing any errors but not reading my id element from the cart and need some help.
// html code
<div class="col-lg-3 col-md-6 col-sm-12 pb-1">
<div class="card product-item border-0 mb-4">
<div class="card-header product-img position-relative overflow-hidden bg-transparent border p-0">
<img class="img-fluid w-100" src="img/product-1.jpg" alt="">
</div>
<div class="card-body border-left border-right text-center p-0 pt-4 pb-3">
<h6 class="text-truncate mb-3">Colorful Stylish Shirt</h6>
<div class="d-flex justify-content-center">
<h6>R123.00</h6><h6 class="text-muted ml-2"><del>R123.00</del></h6>
</div>
</div>
<div class="card-footer d-flex justify-content-between bg-light border">
<a href="" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0"><i class="fas fa-eye text-primary mr-1"></i>View Detail</a>
<a href="" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 add-to-cart-btn" data-id="1"><i class="fas fa-shopping-cart text-primary mr-1"></i>Add To Cart</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
// js file
$(document).ready(function() {
// Add to cart button click event
$(document).on('click', '.add-to-cart', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var itemId = $(this).data('id');
// Check if the user is logged in
var isLoggedIn = false; // Set this value based on your authentication logic
if (isLoggedIn) {
addToCart(itemId);
} else {
showLoginOrRegisterPrompt(itemId);
}
});
// Function to add an item to the cart
function addToCart(itemId) {
// Send an AJAX request to the server to add the item to the cart
$.ajax({
url: 'add_to_cart.php',
method: 'POST',
data: { itemId: itemId },
dataType: 'json',
success: function(response) {
if (response.status === 'success') {
// Item successfully added to the cart
// You can update the UI to reflect the change, such as updating the cart count
updateCartCount(response.cartItemCount);
console.log('Item added to cart.');
} else if (response.status === 'login_required') {
// User needs to log in or register to continue
showLoginOrRegisterPrompt(itemId);
} else {
// Error adding item to the cart
console.log('Error adding item to cart.');
}
},
error: function() {
console.log('An error occurred while adding item to cart.');
}
});
}
// Function to show the login or register prompt
function showLoginOrRegisterPrompt(itemId) {
// Create the modal markup
var modalContent = `
<div class="modal fade" id="loginRegisterModal" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="loginRegisterModalLabel" aria-hidden="true">
<div class="modal-dialog" role="document">
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header">
<h5 class="modal-title" id="loginRegisterModalLabel">Login or Register</h5>
<button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close">
<span aria-hidden="true">×</span>
</button>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<!-- Login and register form here -->
<form id="loginForm" method="post" action="login.php">
<h6>Login</h6>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="loginEmail">Email</label>
<input type="email" class="form-control" id="loginEmail" name="loginEmail" required>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="loginPassword">Password</label>
<input type="password" class="form-control" id="loginPassword" name="loginPassword" required>
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary">Login</button>
</form>
<hr>
<form id="registerForm" method="post" action="register.php">
<h6>Register</h6>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="registerName">Name</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="registerName" name="registerName" required>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="registerEmail">Email</label>
<input type="email" class="form-control" id="registerEmail" name="registerEmail" required>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="registerPassword">Password</label>
<input type="password" class="form-control" id="registerPassword" name="registerPassword" required>
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary">Register</button>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
`;
// Append the modal to the body
$('body').append(modalContent);
// Show the modal
$('#loginRegisterModal').modal('show');
// Remove the modal from the DOM after it's hidden
$('#loginRegisterModal').on('hidden.bs.modal', function() {
$(this).remove();
});
}
// Function to update the cart count
function updateCartCount(cartCount) {
$('#cart-count').text(cartCount);
}
});