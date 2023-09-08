Adding Function.prototype as a noop callback

Hi everybody.
I have a javascript code to insert a Google Geocoder:
$url = 'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address=' . $address . '&key=' . $this->getServerApiKey();
And need to add the function.prototype as a noop callback to prevent an error.
It should be:
https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode....../MY_API_KEY&callback=Function.prototype
I am not a js coder and do not get the way to include the callback at the end of:
Thanks.