Adding Function.prototype as a noop callback

Hi everybody.

I have a javascript code to insert a Google Geocoder:

$url = 'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address=' . $address . '&key=' . $this->getServerApiKey();

And need to add the function.prototype as a noop callback to prevent an error.

It should be:

https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode....../MY_API_KEY&callback=Function.prototype

I am not a js coder and do not get the way to include the callback at the end of:

$url = 'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address=' . $address . '&key=' . $this->getServerApiKey();

Thanks.