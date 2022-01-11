Adding external javascript script to React.

Hi,

ringger81: ringger81: Why doesn’t the external js file work?

You’ve made a typo here:

<script src="hello.js" type="text/jsx" />

The type is not JSX. In fact you can leave the type out altogether.

Given a file named hello.js in your static assets folder (that’s the public folder if you are using CRA), you can just do:

<script src="hello.js" />

And it should work as expected.