Adding external javascript script to React.

I’d like to include & run some
js file in the
React using
Helmet component. Here is the simple code:
index.js:
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { Helmet } from "react-helmet";
import "./styles.css";
function App() {
console.log("op");
return (
<div className="App">
<Helmet>
<script src="hello.js" type="text/jsx" />
</Helmet>
<h1>Hellok CodeSandbox</h1>
<h2>Start editing to see some magic happen!</h2>
</div>
);
}
and ultra simple
js script to include & run:
hello.js:
console.log("opl882...")
document.body.style.backgroundColor = "red";
But the script seems NOT to work! - i have no console output and/or background color changed. What’s odd when I use the
js code as an inline code like:
<Helmet>
<script type="text/javascript">
console.log("opl882..."); document.body.style.backgroundColor = "red"
</script>
</Helmet>
it works!
Why doesn’t the external
js file work?