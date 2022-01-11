Adding external javascript script to React.

I’d like to include & run some js file in the React using Helmet component. Here is the simple code:

index.js:

import React from "react"; import ReactDOM from "react-dom"; import { Helmet } from "react-helmet"; import "./styles.css"; function App() { console.log("op"); return ( <div className="App"> <Helmet> <script src="hello.js" type="text/jsx" /> </Helmet> <h1>Hellok CodeSandbox</h1> <h2>Start editing to see some magic happen!</h2> </div> ); }

and ultra simple js script to include & run:

hello.js:

console.log("opl882...") document.body.style.backgroundColor = "red";

But the script seems NOT to work! - i have no console output and/or background color changed. What’s odd when I use the js code as an inline code like:

<Helmet> <script type="text/javascript"> console.log("opl882..."); document.body.style.backgroundColor = "red" </script> </Helmet>

it works!