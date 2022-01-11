Adding external javascript script to React.

I’d like to include & run some js file in the React using Helmet component. Here is the simple code:

index.js:

 import React from "react";
    import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
    import { Helmet } from "react-helmet";
    
    import "./styles.css";
    
    function App() {
      console.log("op");
    
      return (
        <div className="App">
          <Helmet>
            <script src="hello.js" type="text/jsx" />
          </Helmet>
          <h1>Hellok CodeSandbox</h1>
          <h2>Start editing to see some magic happen!</h2>
        </div>
      );
    }

and ultra simple js script to include & run:

hello.js:

 console.log("opl882...")
    document.body.style.backgroundColor = "red";

But the script seems NOT to work! - i have no console output and/or background color changed. What’s odd when I use the js code as an inline code like:

<Helmet>
       <script type="text/javascript">
         console.log("opl882..."); document.body.style.backgroundColor = "red"
       </script>
     </Helmet>

it works!

Why doesn’t the external js file work?