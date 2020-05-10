Adding easing to my animation function

i have a javascript function that rotate an image to a specific deg
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function(event) {
var start = null;
var element = document.querySelector('#wheel');
var max = 1420;
function DOrotate(timestamp) {
if (!start) start = timestamp;
var progress = timestamp - start;
var newPosition = Math.min(progress / 10, max);
element.style.transform = 'rotate('+newPosition+'deg)';
if (newPosition < max) {
window.requestAnimationFrame(DOrotate);
}
}
document.querySelector("#startButton").addEventListener('click', function() {
window.requestAnimationFrame(DOrotate);
});
});
i didnt know how to add easing to it from this answer here