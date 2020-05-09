Adding easing to my animation function

i have a javascript function that rotate an image to a specific deg

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function(event) { var start = null; var element = document.querySelector('#wheel'); var max = 1420; function DOrotate(timestamp) { if (!start) start = timestamp; var progress = timestamp - start; var newPosition = Math.min(progress / 10, max); element.style.transform = 'rotate('+newPosition+'deg)'; if (newPosition < max) { window.requestAnimationFrame(DOrotate); } } document.querySelector("#startButton").addEventListener('click', function() { window.requestAnimationFrame(DOrotate); }); });