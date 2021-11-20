Adding dropdown menu to my existing navigation

Hello,
please share how to make a dropdown menu from https://botanicgardentravelers.org/ 's navigation
any existing link will do
many thanks!
What have you tried so far?
You mean something like this?
i did a google search, found a lot of results
ultimately i made this
you will see i tweaked the HTML and CSS
i feel pretty good about this!
it looks like my original code
initially i wanted to add a dropdown to existing code, but this worked out fine
some questions though…
first i am not good at floats
how can i shift the navigation to the center or to the right?
how can i code the “active” link to fill the top to bottom space?
how do i code a arrow next to my dropdown link?
how do i center the logo?
MANY THANKS!!
progress!
Unfortunately, that menu is inaccessible to anybody using keyboard navigation, unlike the one I linked to above.
(Maybe I should have linked to the repo, rather than the demo: https://github.com/robinpoort/vanilla-js-responsive-menu)