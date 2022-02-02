Adding dropdown menu to my existing navigation

Ok
One step at a time.
The hamburger CSS from my example above can be ported to the rm-togglebutton code directly. There’s just a couple of tweaks to the css and changing the classname etc. You probably should have been able to do this for yourself as there is nothing complicated here but if there’s something you don’t understand then shout.
Here is the code needed for the hamburger which should be added after the responsive menu code otherwise it will get over-written.
/* hamburger menu */
.rm-togglebutton {
position:relative;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
margin: 10px;
cursor: pointer;
outline: none;
width: 30px;
height: 21px;
border: none;
border-top: 3px solid #fff;
border-bottom: 3px solid #fff;
text-decoration: none;
color: transparent;
border-radius: 0;
outline: 0;
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
}
.rm-togglebutton:before,
.rm-togglebutton:after {
content: "";
display: block;
width: 30px;
height: 3px;
top: 6px;
left: 0;
background: #fff;
position: absolute;
}
.rm-togglebutton,
.rm-togglebutton:before,
.rm-togglebutton:after {
transition: all 0.3s ease;
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
.has-opened-menu .rm-togglebutton {
border-color: transparent;
}
.has-opened-menu .rm-togglebutton:before {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.has-opened-menu .rm-togglebutton:after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
It will then look like this.
Put that in place and get it working the:slight_smile: we can work on the next step.