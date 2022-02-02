Adding dropdown menu to my existing navigation

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: unfortunately i dont get it

What don’t you get?

I said find the rule that creates the hover effect which you can do manually or use devtools to find it. I gave you the rule anyway

Note that you can force the hover state in devtools by clicking the three dots at the side of the panel and selecting ‘force hover’ for that rule. As you can see from the rule I gave you there is a hover on the list parent and a hover on the anchor.

In devtools you can force those states.

then in the other panel the rule appears (which is the same as the one I gave you)

i.e.

.navigation_container li:hover ul a:hover{ background:#ac7e54; }

Now if you follow my instructions and remove the hover but add an active class in the html and the css you end up with this.

.navigation_container li ul a.active{ background:#ac7e54; }

<a class="active" role="menuitem" href="UNESCO.html">UNESCO</a>

Then you will get this result: (I just used ‘red’ for effect)

As you are having a little trouble understanding this menu it may have been better if you went with the standard installation but just change the colours to your theme via search and replace (either in your editor or use an online search and replace tool). At the moment you are only changing half of the colors needed for the complete interaction of that menu.

The easiest way to change the colours would be first to list the colours the original menu uses for its default, hover and active states, Next decide what colours you want to replace each of those colours with. Then in your editor do a search and replace for every instance of that colour in the menu and replace it with your colour. In that way you won’t miss out the small screen, large screen, click menu, hover menu styles.

It’s a shame that the menu wasn’t created with css variables (custom properties) and then all you’d need to do was change the variable colour.