Adding dropdown menu to my existing navigation

The hamburger CSS from my example above can be ported to the rm-togglebutton code directly. There’s just a couple of tweaks to the css and changing the classname etc. You probably should have been able to do this for yourself as there is nothing complicated here but if there’s something you don’t understand then shout.
Here is the code needed for the hamburger which should be added after the responsive menu code otherwise it will get over-written.
/* hamburger menu */
.rm-togglebutton {
position:relative;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
margin: 10px;
cursor: pointer;
outline: none;
width: 30px;
height: 21px;
border: none;
border-top: 3px solid #fff;
border-bottom: 3px solid #fff;
text-decoration: none;
color: transparent;
border-radius: 0;
outline: 0;
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
}
.rm-togglebutton:before,
.rm-togglebutton:after {
content: "";
display: block;
width: 30px;
height: 3px;
top: 6px;
left: 0;
background: #fff;
position: absolute;
}
.rm-togglebutton,
.rm-togglebutton:before,
.rm-togglebutton:after {
transition: all 0.3s ease;
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
.has-opened-menu .rm-togglebutton {
border-color: transparent;
}
.has-opened-menu .rm-togglebutton:before {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.has-opened-menu .rm-togglebutton:after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
It will then look like this.
Put that in place and get it working the:slight_smile: we can work on the next step.
The arrow in the small screen dropdown can be changed from a ‘+’ to an arrow by adding the following code to your demo page.
.rm-subtoggle{
width:0;
height:0;
overflow:hidden;
margin:15px 15px 0 0;
border:none;
padding:0;
border-top:10px solid #fff;
border-left:10px solid transparent;
border-right:10px solid transparent;
border-radius:0;
background:transparent;
color:transparent;
}
It will then look like this:
YES!!
moving hamburger and arrows achieved!
i am so grateful!
SO GRATEFUL!
you are such a help…
if i had to guess, i suspect you may enjoy helping other coders
ok, code for another page…
i have here (not all the HTML is in there yet)
<a role="menuitem" href="https://github.com/robinpoort/vanilla-js-responsive-menu" title="Item 2">#</a>
got it!
<a role="menuitem" href="https://github.com/robinpoort/vanilla-js-responsive-menu" title="Item 3">#</a>
here Item 3 is the dropdown
then last is
Item 4
do i make a
<a role="menuitem" href="https://github.com/robinpoort/vanilla-js-responsive-menu" title="Item 5">#</a>
my question here are the
Items order
what do i put where?
maybe its moot? maybe there is no difference
thanks!
If you are talking about the ‘Title attribute value’ then that should be changed to whatever describes the link in the best way. The browser (some browsers) will create a tooltip for it automatically so it’s pointless t have a tooltip that says “Item 4”. You would change it to say something like 'link to old articles" or wherever the link is going.
I don’t use title attributes on links and images anyway as they cause more harm than good. In the demo they are just to help you as a developer see where things are but they can be removed for anchors as you already have text in the anchor saying what it is.
e.g. Why do this?
<a href="/articles.html" title="Link to Articles">Articles</a>
If that’s what you were talking about?
ok, titles are gone
the hamburger appears 599 px
i was looking for a media query to adjust that breakpoint
if its there and i missed it, my apologies!
if it is there, where?
or this way…
how to write a media query containing the appropriate code… yes i can write a media query! i just need the specific code…
also, if there is no media query, how did we get the hamburger at 599 px?
Yes its there in the css. The demo has set it at min-width:600px.
e.g.
@media (min-width: 600px) {etc..}
You will need to find every instance of those (there’s half a dozen or so) and change the 600px to whatever suits your design.
Mote that the min-width:600px refers to screens 600px or larger. 600px is the point where the large screen kicks in. The small screen is the default for that menu so you are coding for the large screen above 600px (or whatever you change it to).
I’m not sure why they made it that awkward to change the media queries but they may have been part of the original Sass/Less files and probably could have been done in one place.
Significant progress!!
please see https://forallthetime.com/
question for you:
how can i make the drop down links #745d46 on hover and current link?
i am having trouble doing this on the drop down links
many thanks!
Not sure if this is what you mean but you can do this:
.navigation_container li:hover ul a{
background:#745d46;
}
.navigation_container li:hover ul a:hover{
background:#ac7e54;
}
no luck
i can be more clear
i want the drop downs to have the same behavior as the home link for example…
when in use, hovered or not in use
if the code you supplied does this, it didn’t work… is there a specific place i should put your code?
thank you
Hi,
I see this for your current behaviour.
The top menu items is hovered and the menu and whole dropdown to turn to light brown but hovering on the dropdown (Nature reserves in the screenshot) changes the link to dark brown.
With my code added the behaviour is as shown below.
The dropdown is dark brown and the link hovered (Nature Reserves) in the drop down goes to light brown. You can see my code added in the Edit CSS window on the right.
If that’s not what you wanted then I may need a bit more guidance
The code would be added after all the original code as it over-rides some rules.
Hi,
colors are perfect!
on the drop down, i am looking to make the current link SOLID
like the non-drop-down links
eg the home page link is lighter when that is the SELECTED page until the user clicks another link… making that link the SELECTED link.
i am after the same on the drop down
say Nature Reserves is the selected, current link… when i hover over Gardens, Nature Reserves should be the lighter brown… until a new link is clicked…
yes, i tried making the dropdown links
class="active"
one by one, i did not get my desired result
another thing, please
when my code drops below 600px, the selected link… doesn’t matter which… it stays light brown as i click the down arrow on Gardens. when i chose my arrow link it all fits again…
basically Gardens is lit AND the selected link is lit… until i choose another link
keep in mind my Gardens doesnt go anywhere, only the links dropping from Gardens
i hope this helps you!
again, thanks!
You see how that hover rule works to make the drop down link change color then you’d need to use the same specificity as that rule but with your active class on the target anchor.
You would remove the hover parts of course.
I’m not really sure what you are asking bit I would refer you to the original code and the behaviour of that menu at the size you mention.
https://robinpoort.github.io/vanilla-js-responsive-menu/
Obviously if a menu contains a submenu then that should be reflected in the display otherwise you will forget it is part of a submenu.
sorry i forgot to include the latest code
https://forallthetime.com/
unfortunately i dont get it
is my latest code, above, correct?
please provide a codepen… i think thats the best way for me to grasp the concept
i will get this code, and concept, with your help…
move onto the logo THEN re-asses where i should be at my current skill level… i am not at this level
seriously, i sincerely appreciate all your patience
we are very close!
What don’t you get?
I said find the rule that creates the hover effect which you can do manually or use devtools to find it. I gave you the rule anyway
Note that you can force the hover state in devtools by clicking the three dots at the side of the panel and selecting ‘force hover’ for that rule. As you can see from the rule I gave you there is a hover on the list parent and a hover on the anchor.
In devtools you can force those states.
then in the other panel the rule appears (which is the same as the one I gave you)
i.e.
.navigation_container li:hover ul a:hover{
background:#ac7e54;
}
Now if you follow my instructions and remove the hover but add an active class in the html and the css you end up with this.
.navigation_container li ul a.active{
background:#ac7e54;
}
<a class="active" role="menuitem" href="UNESCO.html">UNESCO</a>
Then you will get this result: (I just used ‘red’ for effect)
As you are having a little trouble understanding this menu it may have been better if you went with the standard installation but just change the colours to your theme via search and replace (either in your editor or use an online search and replace tool). At the moment you are only changing half of the colors needed for the complete interaction of that menu.
The easiest way to change the colours would be first to list the colours the original menu uses for its default, hover and active states, Next decide what colours you want to replace each of those colours with. Then in your editor do a search and replace for every instance of that colour in the menu and replace it with your colour. In that way you won’t miss out the small screen, large screen, click menu, hover menu styles.
It’s a shame that the menu wasn’t created with css variables (custom properties) and then all you’d need to do was change the variable colour.
WE DID IT!!
your code worked!!
what i was ultimately after…
https://forallthetime.com/
2 tweaks… with the hamburger menu, is there a way to increase the area of the “Garden” arrow? make it easier to tap?
and when i click “Gardens” then select “Botanical Gardens” a “>” appears next to it
head scratcher for me… i am not sure what is going on!
my final step, a logo
i tried coding a
<p>Nature Travelers<p> but had a rough time making a border… i am so embarrassed
i am looking for a 2px solid black with a border radius of 2 em that fits perfectly around the
<p></p>… no extra spacing
then place the logo on the nav
i am sure you can knock that out in your sleep!
OK. i think we can both agree i bit off (way) more than i can chew here with this whole menu / dropdown we have been discussing.
i understand CSS, but in this case i am overwhelmed and intimated by the volume of CSS and not understanding that complexity
and my JS skills are minimal
use mentioned dev tools, i am almost totally un-familiar with dev tools
i definitely need to stop and get back to coding at my skill level. i am sure you agree!
what do you suggest?
i am interested in dev tools
found this https://developer.chrome.com/docs/devtools/
good place to start?
OK!!! WE DID IT!!!
an accomplishment for me!
NO WAY could i have done this with out your help!
you were always helpful, patient and you know what you are talking about!
i am glad i have this code in my arsenal!
again, time to re-asses where my skill set is and work on that code
i have said this before… but i will again…
THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!
You can increase its size by changing the border-width values like this.
.rm-subtoggle {
width: 0;
height: 0;
overflow: hidden;
margin: 15px 15px 0 0;
border: none;
padding: 0;
border-top: 20px solid #fff;
border-left: 20px solid transparent;
border-right: 20px solid transparent;
border-radius: 0;
background: transparent;
color: transparent;
}
I changed it from 10px to 20px in the above code which will double the size.
That’s a typo in your html and northing to do with the css.
<a class="active" role="menuitem" href="[botanical-gardens.html](https://forallthetime.com/botanical-gardens.html)">Botanical Gardens></a>
Botanical Gardens>
Just remove the symbol from your html.
Show me where you tried this and then we can see what you are attempting. I can’t really work out where you mean or where it is to go.
I gave you a demo originally with room for a logo at the left edge.
However your new nav is much longer and I would suggest that you have the logo above the nav in some sort of header.
Yes that’s a good place to start but I would suggest you open the devtools every time you code and just get used to looking at it and playing around with it.
You only need the simple things at first such as finding and modifying styles (and html). 90% of devtools is advanced stuff that will be of no use to you yet.
hi there,
i asked something similar above, no clear code
please see https://forallthetime.com/index.html
how do i make the links larger… say on all 4 sides? while keeping the color full, top to bottom
also, having trouble with my logo
i cannot line it up with my navigation
i plan to put a border around it
kindly explain your code so i can learn from you… i think i can follow this!
thank you!
I’ve already given a full example of full height buttons on the original demo here.
However as your design has changed and the code is not the same anymore you will need to do something like this to over-ride all the fixed heights on that menu.
@media screen and (min-width: 900px) {
.navigation_container > ul,
.navigation_container > ul > li {
height: auto; /* was 40px */
}
.navigation_container > ul > li > a {
padding: 15px 30px; /* padding increased*/
height: auto; /* was 40px */
}
}
That will only apply on larger screens otherwise the menu will wrap too soon and be broken.
(Note: You seem to have removed any hover menu styles for the dropdown which makes it harder to navigate.)
There was no logo in the link supplied.You’ll have to add the logo so I can see what it is and where you want it to go. As I mentioned before if you want a logo in the centred section of the same row as the menu then there will be little room for it especially if you have expanded those nav links now. (See my original demo that has a dummy logo in place.)